Chancellor warns energy bill support ‘won’t last forever’





As Chancellor Jeremy Hunt mulls over public sector cuts in order to fill the gaping £55billion black hole in the Treasury’s finances, he has warned the energy bill support won’t last forever. Wholesale energy costs have soared astronomically over the last year due to Russia’s war in Ukraine and Vladimir Putin’s supply cuts to Europe. This has had a huge knock-on impact on UK billpayers, who are forking out double the amount to pay for energy compared with last year.

While the Government stepped in with the energy price guarantee, which freezes bills for typical households at £2,500 (around £1,000 less than industry regulator Ofgem’s planned October price cap), this is now set to end in April. Mr Hunt scaled back the measure, which was meant to last two years, as one of his first acts as Chancellor as he scrambled to undo the damage created by his predecessor Kwasi Kwarteng’s mini budget. Mr Kwarteng was sacked by Liz Truss, the former Prime Minister who holds the record for being the shortest-ever serving leader of the country, after his now largely reversed announcement sent markets into chaos.

And as Mr Hunt gears up to unveil the November budget on Thursday, he was warned that there will be more “tough decisions” to follow. He told The Times: “You can’t spend the same pot of money on two things … you have to really figure out what you believe and what you care about. “What I can promise people is that I will be honest about the scale of the problem, and fair in the way that I address those problems, and yes, that does mean that people with the broadest shoulders will bear the heaviest burden. “Britain is ultimately a fair country, a compassionate country, and we want to make sure that people can pay for their fuel bills this winter … and that is going to be very challenging for people on low incomes.” READ MORE: Millions in China nearing lockdown as ‘worst COVID-19 outbreak’ hits

But on Thursday, the Chancellor is expected to announce that average household bills under the energy price guarantee will soar. Plans for the scheme to be extended beyond April are reportedly still being worked on, but current internal Government estimates suggest household energy bills could surge by up to £600. The Government is reportedly paying £60billion for the energy price guarantee over the course of six months though, in the Treasury budget plans submitted to the Office for Budget Responsibility, Mr Hunt has reportedly allotted just £20billion to extend the scheme by a further six months from April. During this period, average bills are expected to increase to between £2,800 and £3,100. But Mr Hunt is said to be planning to carry on shielding the most vulnerable Britons from energy bills rises, including pensioners and benefit claimants, who will still have their bills frozen at £2,500 after the energy price guarantee draws to a close. Mr Hunt said: "We have to be honest with people; it's not possible to subsidise people's energy bills indefinitely." He later added: "In the end, if we want to be a low-tax economy we've got to find a way of not ending up with an entire second NHS in terms of the cost of our energy bills … which will drag down growth and so … that is something that you can expect to hear a lot about when I stand up [on Thursday]."

The Government does also have other schemes running to shield households from the full extent of surging energy costs. This includes the winter fuel payment, which is a £400 grant available for every household that is being administered over the course of six months. But the Warm This Winter pressure group has argued that far more help will be needed to prevent the "severe health impacts of living in cold, damp homes crippling the NHS and causing excess winter deaths". The campaigners from the group have urged the Government to announce a further £14billion package of emergency support, including a third cost of living payment of £325 for those on income linked benefits to be paid on December 1. They also called for a further £150 to be given in disability benefits and the re-introduction of the £20 Universal Credit uplift. Warm This Winter has also called on the Government to ramp up energy bill support payments for people who do not have a mains gas connection, and to make sure that every household which received the Warm Homes Discount last winter can access a £150 rebate this winter. But it looks rather unlikely that the bulk of these requests will be met given Mr Hunt's latest comments on energy bill support and spending cuts.







