Charlene wears £419 leather trousers – just weeks after Meghan did

Princess Charlene donned a pair of “faux” black leather trousers by Philipp Plein for the occasion.
These “faux leather skinny trousers” currently cost £419 from Farfetch, after being made 30 percent cheaper down from £598.
The description for these trousers says: “Characterised by the spirit of Rock’n’roll, Philipp Plein makes clothing for those looking to inject their wardrobe with a slightly darker edge.
“These black faux leather skinny trousers from Philipp Plein feature a low rise, a waistband with belt loops, a button and zip fly, a five pocket design, a front logo plaque, a silver-tone logo plaque, ribbed details, a regular length and a hanging D-ring.”
The faux leather trousers are very similar to a pair recently worn by Meghan Markle.
The Duchess of Sussex wore a pair of £975 black lamb leather trousers whilst recording an episode of her podcast Archetypes a few weeks ago.
Meghan posed with her podcast guest, comedian Ziwe Fumudoh, who posted the photograph on Instagram.
The “Becky Leather Trousers” cost a whopping £975, with the description saying: “The best-selling Becky Trouser is a tailored wardrobe staple crafted in unlined 100 percent lamb leather.
“This pair features pleat detailing at the front, functional slant pockets, and a front zip opening with a hook and bar closure for a clean finish.
“The high-waisted Becky Trouser is cut for a straight, subtly relaxed fit that tapers slightly at the ankle. Take your true size.”
Unlike Charlene’s trousers which were faux leather, Meghan opted for a pair made from real lamb leather, hence they were double the price.
The Princess of Monaco paired her trousers with a “PEKKA” black wool coat from the Swiss label Akris.
Instagram user @adriennedeneuilly said: “Seeing them together never fails to put a big smile on my face.”
Similarly, @thoralisen said of Charlene: “Love her!!!”
Another royal watcher @hamasana added: “A fine and beautiful princess, I like her very much.”
Finally, @paraguayana commented: “She’s so beautiful.”
