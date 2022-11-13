Categories
Charlene wears £419 leather trousers – just weeks after Meghan did


Princess Charlene donned a pair of “faux” black leather trousers by Philipp Plein for the occasion.

These “faux leather skinny trousers” currently cost £419 from Farfetch, after being made 30 percent cheaper down from £598.

The description for these trousers says: “Characterised by the spirit of Rock’n’roll, Philipp Plein makes clothing for those looking to inject their wardrobe with a slightly darker edge.

“These black faux leather skinny trousers from Philipp Plein feature a low rise, a waistband with belt loops, a button and zip fly, a five pocket design, a front logo plaque, a silver-tone logo plaque, ribbed details, a regular length and a hanging D-ring.”

The faux leather trousers are very similar to a pair recently worn by Meghan Markle.

The Duchess of Sussex wore a pair of £975 black lamb leather trousers whilst recording an episode of her podcast Archetypes a few weeks ago.

Meghan posed with her podcast guest, comedian Ziwe Fumudoh, who posted the photograph on Instagram.

The “Becky Leather Trousers” cost a whopping £975, with the description saying: “The best-selling Becky Trouser is a tailored wardrobe staple crafted in unlined 100 percent lamb leather.

“This pair features pleat detailing at the front, functional slant pockets, and a front zip opening with a hook and bar closure for a clean finish.

“The high-waisted Becky Trouser is cut for a straight, subtly relaxed fit that tapers slightly at the ankle. Take your true size.”

Unlike Charlene’s trousers which were faux leather, Meghan opted for a pair made from real lamb leather, hence they were double the price.

The Princess of Monaco paired her trousers with a “PEKKA” black wool coat from the Swiss label Akris.

Instagram user @adriennedeneuilly said: “Seeing them together never fails to put a big smile on my face.”

Similarly, @thoralisen said of Charlene: “Love her!!!”

Another royal watcher @hamasana added: “A fine and beautiful princess, I like her very much.”

Finally, @paraguayana commented: “She’s so beautiful.”



