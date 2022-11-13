Chris Evert reacts to a fan’s suggestion about her relationship with ex-husband Andy Mill

Chris Evert recently reacted to a fan’s suggestion about her relationship with Andy Mill, the former Olympic skier, who is her ex-husband. During her battle with cancer, Mill accompanied Evert to a chemotherapy session, and Evert took to social media to thank him for his support.

Reacting to the same, a fan responded to Evert, saying that she and Mill should never have separated.

“Happy you took me to my second chemo today #Andy; just like old times,” Chris Evert wrote in an adorable Twitter post earlier this year.

Responding to the fan’s suggestion, Evert reacted by saying:

“You’re right.”