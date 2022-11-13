Classic cars remain popular despite push for greener motoring





With Governments across the world pushing for greener motoring, many drivers have been left wondering if classic cars will survive the next decade. Changes such as the introduction of E10 petrol and multiple ULEZ zones could make it more difficult to own and enjoy classics.

However, according to Lee Masters, the director of the Lancaster Insurance Classic Motor Show, classic vehicles are increasing in popularity. Ms Masters told Express.co.uk: “I think it’s in fact the opposite. The classic car clubs used to be for a select few, however, we now see the market expanding, evolving and trends changing to include an increased number of women and the younger population showing greater interest in owning or wanting to own a car. “It is safe to say that the types of classic cars are changing. What is a classic to one person may not be so to another. “Nonetheless, they all remain as something to be admired and bring a sense of nostalgia wherever they appear.” READ MORE: Elderly drivers should face ‘more frequent’ driving licence renewals

Mr Masters added that the festival, which is taking place across the weekend, is the perfect place for classic lovers to be. He said: “The Lancaster Insurance Classic Motor Show, with discovery+ is the biggest and best classic car show in the UK and the ultimate season finale for any classic car, bike lover and owner. “This year visitors can expect a fantastic array of classic car and motorcycle clubs, with more than 3,000 vehicles on display and over 600 exhibitors. “Additionally, visitors can hear from industry insiders as they discuss latest trends, must-have products, take part in interviews and showcase some spectacular classic cars with a jam-packed program on the discovery+ live stage, hosted by Wheeler Dealer’s Mike Brewer.” DON’T MISS

Petrol and diesel drivers warned of new Clean Air Zones in 2023 [WARNING]

Thousands at risk of fines after having their number plates cloned [FINE]

Drivers warned as millions set to avoid MOT test despite fines [INSIGHT]

He warned running a classic might become more expensive but said they would only be used as a weekend car. Speaking to Manor Park Classics, the TV star said: “When the car was invented we didn’t stop riding horses, did we? “So I think it will just become more of a hobby thing, which is no bad thing. “It represents billions of pounds for the economy, it represents a lot of jobs, a lot of tax income, so I don’t think the Government’s going to get rid of it. “The people who say that’s going to happen, I don’t think that’s going to happen in a hurry. “I think we will be pushed into a corner where we will be quite happy as a little hobby thing.” The Lancaster Insurance Classic Motor Show, with discovery+ is taking place at the NEC in Birmingham from Friday, November 11 until Sunday, November 13.

Like Loading...