Clawford Lakes – a relaxing spa break meets dog friendly adventure

Nestled in Holsworthy, Clawford Lakes offers breaks for a wide variety of guests – family holidays, couple escapes, group fishing trips and, most importantly (I’m biased), dog friendly vacations. And there’s lots of different types of accommodation to choose from.

There’s a collection of cedar clad lodges that feature up to three bedrooms and verandas overlooking one of 17 lakes on the site.

Clawford’s Lake Pods offer a smaller version of the lodges, perfect for couples, and you can fish straight from the pods’ decks.

You can’t get any closer to the lakes staying in a Floating Lodge, recommended for families or couples, and the Luxury Cocoons offer an upgrade of the traditional glamping experience – striking steel structures with a translucent fabric stretched across the top.

We stayed in one of the Lake Apartments, set alongside what can be described as the main lake, where water activities take place.