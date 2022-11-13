Clawford Lakes – a relaxing spa break meets dog friendly adventure

Nestled in Holsworthy, Clawford Lakes offers breaks for a wide variety of guests – family holidays, couple escapes, group fishing trips and, most importantly (I’m biased), dog friendly vacations. And there’s lots of different types of accommodation to choose from.
There’s a collection of cedar clad lodges that feature up to three bedrooms and verandas overlooking one of 17 lakes on the site.
Clawford’s Lake Pods offer a smaller version of the lodges, perfect for couples, and you can fish straight from the pods’ decks.
You can’t get any closer to the lakes staying in a Floating Lodge, recommended for families or couples, and the Luxury Cocoons offer an upgrade of the traditional glamping experience – striking steel structures with a translucent fabric stretched across the top.
We stayed in one of the Lake Apartments, set alongside what can be described as the main lake, where water activities take place.
The apartments comfortably sleep four adults and two dogs (which is what we had), with walk out balconies if you’re staying in one of the first floor apartments and hot tubs if you’re staying in one of the ground floor ones.
A kitchen, with breakfast essentials provided, allows for self-catered options, three bathrooms with showers so there’s no waiting around in the mornings, and a spacious living room for cosy evenings in.
All of Clawford’s Lake’s accommodation is dog friendly, and dogs are also welcome at The Apple & Grape Restaurant and Bar on site which boasts sweeping views of the estate alongside lunch, dinner and drinks.
I recommend booking in for a Sunday roast if you’re staying the weekend.
But if you want some time away from your hound then head to the spa and pool.
Described on the website as “the perfect place to unwind and reset your dial” (which I can confirm is true), the pool, with an infinity feel, looks out over the Leisure Lake.
A steam room is perfectly placed next to it if you want to switch between the two.
A range of personalised, well-priced spa treatments are also on offer – I opted for the Holistic Botanical Facial, £55 for 45 minutes with Abi Jackson.
A medical herbalist, Abi makes all the products used during the facial, all of which are part of her company The Sage Apothecary – products can be purchased at the spa.
For those that find it hard to stay still, head to the Leisure Lake. Here you can paddle board or kayak, no experience needed. There are free charge sessions and paid for tuition for both.
The lake is also the most amazing blue-green colour thanks to an algae treatment, which makes it the perfect spot for that all important holiday photo.
Open water swimming sessions also take place in the mornings and afternoons if you dare, and if you want to hire bikes this is free of charge.
For the dogs, Clawford Lake’s 80-acre estate offers lots of easy walks, you just have to remember to respect the wildlife, fisherman and other guests.
There’s also plenty to do if you want to take your dog to explore outside of the estate. Just a 20 minute drive away you can find yourself in Bude, Cornwall, a chance to take yourself and any pooches to the dog friendly beach. There’s also lots of nice cafes and restaurants to check out. About a 45 minute drive away is Tintagel where it’s worth visiting the Castle Bridge, though a little pricey.
All the lakes are home to a variety of fish including tench, rudd and carp up to 32lbs, so perfect for fishing fanatics.
And the perfect place to end your day or trip? At the fire pit next to The Apple & Grape watching the sun go down.
