CoD Mobile 3rd Anniversary: Check out the 3rd Anniversary items and content

Technically Call of Duty Mobile third anniversary has passed but Activision wanted to celebrate during a season where we could make it feel special and unique! Season 10 is that season. In addition to all the new content S10 brings which is celebrating our Anniversary itself, developer will be celebrating in a variety of other ways both in-game and out. Check out the details below in the article. For future updates on Call of Duty Mobile, follow InsideSport.IN

We have a ton of unique videos celebrating three years of Call of Duty: Mobile coming to our social media channels soon so be sure and follow us and keep an eye out for those!

For in-game content, we won’t say too much to ruin any surprises but we have a variety of easter eggs within Battle Royale to celebrate three years of Call of Duty: Mobile and three years of this great Community. Things you might find in BR include thank you letters from our developers and influencers, delicious Birthday Cakes filled with goodies, and more!

Another way we are celebrating third anniversary is through two Themed Events for S10 – 3rd Anniversary Letter Event and UAC vs ATLAS Corporation. Progress through the 3rd Anniversary Letter Event by finding the hidden letter from our developers and influencers in BR, completing this Themed Event will earn you the following rewards –

Frame – 3rd Anniversary (Epic)

Spray – Three! (Epic)

Sticker – Anniversary (Epic)

Charm – Third Time’s the Charm (Epic)

Calling Card – 3rd Anniversary (Epic)

Avatar – Anniversary (Epic)

