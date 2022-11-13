Community Calendar: Week of Nov. 14, 2022

Sunday, Nov. 13

Yoga on the Trails: 10 a.m.-noon; Wachusett Meadow Wildlife Sanctuary, 113 Goodnow Road, Princeton. Connect with your mind, breath, and body as you take in the seasonal beauty of Wachusett Meadow. To register, visit massaudubon.org

Birds as Builders: Noon; Wachusett Meadow Wildlife Sanctuary, 113 Goodnow Road, Princeton. See the intricacies of bird nests from the sanctuary’s collection, then walk the trails to locate and admire nests build during the past breeding season. To register, visit massaudubon.org

Holiday Photo Sessions: 1-4 p.m.; Leominster Public Library, 30 West St. The library is offering a weekend of photo sessions for families, couples, individuals, and friends. Sessions are 15 minutes long and up to five photos are delivered digitally for your use in cards and more. Photographer and backdrop provided. To register, call 978-534-7522.

“History of Fort Devens and Lancaster’s South Post”: 2 p.m.; Thayer Memorial Library, 717 Main St., Lancaster. The Lancaster Historical Society presents a PowerPoint slideshow on the former military installation that was situated in an area with a century’s long history of military presence; free, open to the public. For information, call 978-733-6907.

Dedicatory Organ Concert: 4 p.m.; Emanuel Lutheran Church, 1200 John Fitch Highway, Fitchburg. The program will include works by Adolphus Hailstork, J. S. Bach, Piet Post, Raymond Haan, Paul Manz, and Ernst Köhler. Guest performer will be Dr. Michael E. Krentz, of Allentown, PA. Refreshments; free 978-345-1200.

Monday, Nov. 14

Ahoy Matey!: 10 a.m.; Leominster Public Library, 30 West St. Shipmates ages 3-7 invited to come aboard for a pirate-themed story and craft session. To register, call 978-534-7529.

Story Time with Miss Maren: 10:30 a.m.; Thayer Memorial Library, 717 Main St., Lancaster. Enjoy songs, rhymes, finger plays and books; ages newborn-5. thayermemoriallibrary.org

First Friends Story Time: 10:30 a.m.; Townsend Public Library, 12 Dudley Road. Join Miss Karen for a relaxed story time for infants and toddlers. 978-597-1714.

Messy Monday: 10:30 a.m.; Fitchburg Public Library, 610 Main St. Dress for a mess and make an Owl Process Art at this sensory art exploration event. fitchburgpubliclibrary.org

Little Listeners Story Time: 11 a.m.; Lunenburg Public Library, 1023 Massachusetts Ave. Help your child develop a life-long love of reading with books, activities, rhymes, and songs; ages newborn-4. lunenburglibrary.org

Story Time – Pie: 11 a.m.; Stevens Memorial Library, 118 Main St., Ashburnham. Join Miss Tiffany for a morning of pie stories, rhymes and a fun craft; ages newborn-5. ashburnhamlibrary.org

Zoom – Job Search Help “How to Cope with Job Loss and Stress”: 2 p.m.; Hosted by Bigelow Free Public Library, Clinton. Discover six interesting ways to gain control of your life and break free of the stress cycle of job loss. To register, visit bigelowlibrary.org

SWAGLY-North: 4 p.m.; Leominster Public Library, 30 West St. Join this welcoming, teen-lead group celebrating LGBTQIA+ identities, discuss queer issues, support each other, have fun, and enjoy snacks; grades 7-12. leominsterlibrary.org

LEGO Club: 4 p.m.; Thayer Memorial Library, 717 Main St., Lancaster. Get creative with the library’s LEGOS and meet fellow master builders and participate in optional challenges. thayermemoriallibrary.org

Knitters Club: 6 p.m.; Thayer Memorial Library, 717 Main St., Lancaster. thayermemoriallibrary.org

Pajama Story Time: 6:30 p.m.; Lunenburg Public Library, 1023 Massachusetts Ave. Get all comfy in your PJs, bring a stuffed animal and enjoy a story or two before bedtime; ages newborn-6. lunenburglibrary.org

Movie Night: 6:30 p.m.; Leominster Public Library, 30 West St. Wear your pajamas, bring a pillow and a blanket and enjoy some snacks as you watch “Spiderman: Into the Sipder-verse” (rated PG). 978-534-7522.

Tuesday, Nov. 15

Online – Birdwatching Around the World – Panama: 9 a.m.; Hosted by Mass Audubon. Travel around the world learning about birds and other amazing animals from the comfort of your home. To register, visit massaudubon.org

Preschool Story Time: 10 a.m.; Leominster Public Library, 30 West St. For children ages 3-5. 978-534-7522.

The Story Time Gym: 10:30 a.m.; Townsend Public Library, 12 Dudley Road. Have fun making your way through the obstacle course with stepping stones, hop spots, balance beams, tunnels and more, then enjoy a story, poem or finger play; ages 2-5. To register, call 978-597-1714.

Baby Time: 10:30 a.m.; Forbush Memorial Library, 118 Main St., Westminster. Songs, stories, and fun for the littlest library patrons; ages newborn-24 months. 978-874-7416.

Story Time with Miss Jane: 10:30 a.m.; Fitchburg Public Library, 610 Main St. Children of all ages invited to enjoy songs, finger plays, movement, and stories. 978-829-1789.

English Conversation Circle: 11 a.m.; Leominster Public Library, 30 West St. This drop-in program is free and open to all speakers of all languages and abilities. leominsterlibrary.org

Zoom Story Time: 11 a.m. Hosted by Ashby Free Public Library. To register, visit ashbylibrary.org

Story Time – Pie: 11 a.m.; Stevens Memorial Library, 20 Memorial Drive, Ashburnham. Join Miss Tiffany for a morning of pie stories, rhymes and a fun craft; ages newborn-5. ashburnhamlibrary.org

Crafternoon: 2:45 p.m.; Townsend Public Library, 12 Dudley Road. Make mini stocking cap ornaments; ages 10-up. To register, visit townsendlibrary.org

Stitchcraft Knitting & Crochet Group: 3-5 p.m.; Lunenburg Public Library, 1023 Massachusetts Ave. Chat while working on a project, or learn a new skill. 978-582-4140.

LEGO Club: 3 p.m.; Ashby Free Public Library, 812 Main St. ashbylibrary.org

Thanksgiving Drop-In Craft: 4-5 p.m.; Townsend Public Library, 12 Dudley Road. Stop by the library to create your own festive turkey. 978-597-1714.

Community Yoga: 5:30-7:15 p.m.; Forbush Memorial Library, 118 Main St., Westminster. Regardless of skill level, community yoga is open to one and all. 978-660-6759.

Tech Help for Seniors: 6 p.m.; Thayer Memorial Library, 717 Main St., Lancaster. Jon Roper will provide help with electronic devices such as laptops, tablets, and smartphones. To register, visit thayermemoriallibrary.org

Tuesday Book Club: 6 p.m.; Bigelow Free Public Library, 54 Walnut St., Clinton. Read and discuss “The Dollhouse” by Fiona Davis. bigelowlibrary.org

Candle-Making Class: 6 p.m.; Thayer Memorial Library, 717 Main St., Lancaster. Join local candle-makers, Kitchen Sink Candles of Bolton and Groton, and make a lovely, scented candle; ages 13-up. To register, visit thayermemoriallibrary.org

Online – Birdwatching Basics – Birding by Ear: 7 p.m.; Hosted by Mass Audubon. From a sparrow’s song to a woodpecker’s drumming, our noisy avian neighbors can tell us a lot about the natural world, if we are open to listening. To register, visit massaudubon.org

Sew a Sloth: 7 p.m.; Leominster Public Library, 30 West St. Learn how to sew a simple little stuffed sloth made from felt; ages 9-12. To register, call 978-534-7522.

Wednesday, Nov. 16

Terrific Twos Story Time: 10 a.m.; Leominster Public Library, 30 West St. For 2-year-olds. 978-534-7522.

Pre-K Story Time: 10 a.m.; Lunenburg Public Library, 1023 Massachusetts Ave. Help your child develop a lifelong love of reading with stories, activities, rhymes and songs; ages 4-5. No registration required. lunenburglibrary.org

Chair & Stand: 10:15 a.m.; Forbush Memorial Library, 118 Main St., Westminster. 978-874-7416.

Story Time with Miss Molly: 10:30 a.m.; Fitchburg Public Library, 610 Main St. Children of all ages invited to enjoy songs, finger plays, movement, and stories. 978-829-1789.

Move and Groove Story Time: 10:30 a.m.; Townsend Public Library, 12 Dudley Road. Join Miss Jessie as she moves and grooves her way through your favorite storybooks; ages 2-up. To register, visit townsendlibrary.org

Quilting at Forbush: Noon; Forbush Memorial Library, 118 Main St., Westminster. 978-874-7416.

MOC CFCE Program: 1 p.m.: Forbush Memorial Library, 118 Main St., Westminster. 978-874-7416.

Drop-In Game Afternoon for Grown-ups: 1-4 p.m.; Leominster Public Library, 30 West St. Grown-ups, ages 18-up, invited to drop in for some board gaming fun, bring your own games or give the library’s a try. 978-534-7522.

Drop-In – Teen Writing: 3-4 p.m.; Fitchburg Public Library, 610 Main St. Visit the library to write something or need a group to do it with. 978-829-1789.

Teen Craft: 4 p.m.; Lunenburg Public Library, 1023 Massachusetts Ave. Make a leaf suncatcher; all supplies included. To register, visit lunenburglibrary.org

Creative Corner: 4 p.m.: Forbush Memorial Library, 118 Main St., Westminster. Kids, teens, and adults can learn a new crafty skill together; all supplies provided. 978-874-7416.

Food Explorers “Chopped” Inspired Cooking Class: 5 p.m.; Leominster Public Library, 30 West St. Participants will be split into two teams and choose from an assortment of ingredients from the ‘pantry’ to create some dishes; ages 8-12. To register, call 978-534-7522.

Genealogy Consultations: 6:15-7:45 p.m.; Townsend Public Library, 12 Dudley Road. Whether you are a seasoned genealogist, or just starting out, Dwight Fitch can help you on your journey. To register for a 15-minute appointment, call 978-597-1714.

Adult Craft Lab: 6:30 p.m.; Lunenburg Public Library, 1023 Massachusetts Ave. Choose an image to print from the library’s new Cricut machine onto vinyl sticker paper, place your sticker on a canvas board, and paint over it; ages 16-up. To register, call 978-582-4140.

Zoom – Pie Basics with Liz Barbour: 6:30 p.m. Hosted by Stevens Memorial Library, Ashburnham. Join Liz Barbour of The Creative Feast who will demonstrate her favorite pie dough recipe and prepare a beautiful and delicious pie for you. To register, visit ashburnhamlibrary.org

Eclectic Book Club: 7 p.m.; Townsend Public Library, 12 Dudley Road. Read and discuss “Sharks in the Time of Saviors” by Kawai Srong Washburn. Meet in-person or over Zoom. To register, visit townsendlibrary.org

Thursday, Nov. 17

Espanol para los ninos: 10 a.m.; Forbush Memorial Library, 118 Main St., Westminster. Sing, dance, color and talk together, while learning the basics of Spanish; ages 3-6. 978-874-7416.

Read to Your Bunny Story Time: 10 a.m.; Leominster Public Library, 30 West St. Ages 12-24 months old. 978-534-7522.

Stretch, Strengthen & Balance: 10:15 a.m.; Forbush Memorial Library, 118 Main St., Westminster. 978-874-7416.

Story Time with Miss Maren: 10:30 a.m.; Thayer Memorial Library, 717 Main St., Lancaster. Enjoy songs, rhymes, finger plays and books; ages newborn-5. Registration not required. thayermemoriallibrary.org

Story Time: 11 a.m.; Forbush Memorial Library, 118 Main St., Westminster. Children, ages 3-up, will enjoy stories and songs. 978-874-7416.

Zumbini: 11:15 a.m.; Lunenburg Public Library, 1023 Massachusetts Ave. Julie Quirk, from Fitchburg’s Studio Q, will lead this motivational, colorful, bongo drum class; preschoolers. lunenburglibrary.org

Knitting: 12:30-3 p.m.; Fitchburg Public Library, 610 Main St. Join other knitters to work on projects or ask knitting/crocheting questions. 978-345-5968.

COVID Vax Clinic: 2-5 p.m.; CENTRO, 437 Main St., Fitchburg. The Fitchburg Board of Health is hosting a PFIZER vaccine and booster clinic for ages 5-up. Bring your vaccine card for second shots or boosters. 508-922-4138.

Drop-In Craft: 3-5 p.m.; Lunenburg Public Library, 1023 Massachusetts Ave. Make a Giving Thanks spinner; all ages. lunenburglibrary.org

Espanol para los estudiantes: 4 p.m.; Forbush Memorial Library, 118 Main St., Westminster. Learn the basics of Spanish including colors, numbers, days of week and more; ages 6-11. 978-874-7416.

LEGO Club: 4-6 p.m.; Fitchburg Public Library, 610 Main St. Bring your imagination, the library will bring the bricks; ages 5-12. 978-829-1789.

Family Fun: 4 p.m.; Ashby Free Public Library, 812 Main St. ashbylibrary.org

Fiber Frenzy: 5 p.m.; Townsend Public Library, 12 Dudley Road. Bring a project that you are working on or start something new. 978-597-1714.

Nature Journaling: 5 p.m.; Ashby Free Public Library, 812 Main St. ashbylibrary.org

Movie Night: 5:30 p.m.; Bigelow Free Public Library, 54 Walnut St., Clinton. Watch “Planes, Trains and Automobiles” starting Steve Martin and John Candy (rated R). bigelowlibrary.org

Dungeons & Dragons for Adults: 6 p.m.; Forbush Memorial Library, 118 Main St., Westminster. The adventure continues. 978-874-7416.

Shoebox House – Part 2: 6 p.m.; Townsend Public Library, 12 Dudley Road. Create furnishings for your shoebox house; ages 9-up. To register, visit townsendlibrary.org

Zoom – Nonfiction Book Club: 6:30 p.m.; Hosted by Stevens Memorial Library, Ashburnham. Read and discuss “Devil in the White City” by Erik Larson. To order a copy of the book, call 978-827-4115.

Play Reading: 7 p.m.; Leominster Public Library, 30 West St. The Stratton Players welcomes those who enjoy reading and theatre to review and read aloud scenes from comedies and dramas for possible recommendation for production. 978-534-7522.

Online – Massachusetts’ State Bird – The Black-Capped Chicadee: 7 p.m.; Hosted by Mass Audubon. These lively chickadees can be found everywhere in Massachusetts and in every season. To register, visit massaudubon.org

Adult Craft Night: 7 p.m.; Ashby Free Public Library, 812 Main St. ashbylibrary.org

Friday, Nov. 18

ABC Story Time: 10:30 a.m.; Thayer Memorial Library, 717 Main St., Lancaster. ABC stands for Alphabet, Books, and Crafts at this story time with Miss Mare; ages 3-6. Registration not required. thayermemoriallibrary.org

Pop-Up MOC CFCE Playgroup: 10:30 a.m.; Fitchburg Public Library, 610 Main St. Join MOC at the library for this pop-up playground. 978-829-1789.

Preschool Story & Nature Hour – Trees: 10:30 a.m.; Wachusett Meadow Wildlife Sanctuary, 113 Goodnow Road, Princeton. Enjoy an hour of nature-themed fun with your youngster. To register, visit massaudubon.org

Virtual Novel-Tea Book Club: 1 p.m.; Hosted by Townsend Public Library. Read and discuss “The Forgotten Seamstress” while sipping a cup of “Glenburn Autumn Crescendo” tea. To register, visit townsendlibrary.org

Pandemic Bereavement Support Group: 2 p.m.; Leominster Public Library, 30 West St. Join Bereavement Counselor Renee Anderson of UMass Memorial Health HealthAlliance-Clinton Hospital for a support group, with a special memorial at the conclusion of the program. To register, call 978-798-3192.

COVID Vax Clinic: 2-5 p.m.; Fitchburg Public Library, 610 Main St. The Fitchburg Board of Health is hosting a PFIZER vaccine and booster clinic for ages 5-up; bring your vaccine card for second shots or boosters. 508-922-4138.

Drop-In – Teen Writing: 3-4 p.m.; Fitchburg Public Library, 610 Main St. Visit the library to write something or need a group to do it with. 978-829-1789.

Middle Grade Book Club: 4 p.m.; Thayer Memorial Library, 717 Main St., Lancaster. Read and discuss “Children of the Fox” by Kevin Sands. Zoom available by request. thayermemoriallibrary.org

Movie Afternoon: 4 p.m.; Lunenburg Public Library, 1023 Massachusetts Ave. Watch the movie “Bad Guys” and enjoy some fresh popcorn. lunenburglibrary.org

Saturday, Nov. 19

Arts & Crafts Show: 9 a.m.-2 p.m.; First Church, 6 Meetinghouse Hill Road, Sterling. Browse and shop among unique offerings, handmade crafts, self-published children’s books, a bake sale and more. Hosted by the Friends of the Conant Public Library. Admission is $2.

Book Sale: 10 a.m.-1 p.m.; Forbush Memorial Library, 118 Main St., Westminster. The library will be opening its attic for this book sale. 978-874-7416.

Genealogy Help Session: 10 a.m.-noon; Leominster Public Library, 30 West St. A representative of the Central Massachusetts Genealogical Society, based in Gardner, will be available to assist genealogists of any level of ability during the monthly sessions. 978-534-7522.

Connecting to Nature through Mindfulness: 10 a.m.; Lake Wampanoag Wildlife Sanctuary, Gardner. Spend time deepening your connection to nature through education, mindfulness, and exploration. To register, visit massadubon.org

Friends of the Library Book Sale: 10 a.m.-1 p.m.; Leominster Public Library, 30 West St. Offering thousands of gently used books, DVDs, and CDs donated by the community. 978-534-7522.

Holiday Greens and Craft Fair: 10 a.m.-3 p.m.; Townsend Congregational Church, 3 Brookline St., Townsend. The fair will feature crafters, greens baskets and decorations, a quilt raffle, raffle baskets, a bistro lunch and bake, re-gifting tables, and an early visit from Santa.

Genealogy Help: 10 a.m.-noon; Leominster Public Library, 30 West St. A representative of the Central Massachusetts Genealogical Society, based in Gardner, will assist genealogists of any level of ability during these sessions. Walk-in basis. 978-534-7522.

Saturday Craft Camp: 10 a.m.-2 p.m.; Stevens Memorial Library, 20 Memorial Drive, Ashburnham. Drop in the Makerspace for an easy fall craft; ages 6-12. ashburnhamlibrary.org

COVID 19 Vaccination Clinic: 10 a.m.-1 p.m.; Spanish American Center, 112 Spruce St., Leominster. Pfizer and Moderna vaccines will be offered for ages 5 years and older; first and second doses; free. Masks required. Vaccination cards and health insurance information appreciated. To register, call 978-534-3145.

Mini Stacked Paper Holiday Trees: 10:30 a.m.; Bigelow Free Public Library, 54 Walnut St., Clinton. Make mini trees using paperback books. All materials provided; ages 18-up. To register, visit bigelowlibrary.org

Collage Group: 11 a.m.; Ashby Free Public Library, 812 Main St. ashbylibrary.org