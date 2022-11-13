Countryfile fans outraged over ‘disgusting’ pig segment ‘Switched off

On Sunday, Countryfile viewers tuned in to watch a special Remembrance instalment of the BBC programme. Host Margherita Taylor marked Remembrance Sunday from Mount Edgcumbe Country Park in Cornwall. The presenter discovered how veterans are being helped to heal old wounds and develop new skills.

Elsewhere, Charlotte Smith met a number of farmers dealing with rising energy costs.

While Adam Henson revealed who will be crowned Countryfile Young Countryside Champion of the Year at the BBC Food & Farming awards.

However, viewers were left feeling angered by the pig farming segment.

Some branded the show “disgusting” for showing the crowded pig and chicken farms.

