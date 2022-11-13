Countryfile fans outraged over ‘disgusting’ pig segment ‘Switched off

On Sunday, Countryfile viewers tuned in to watch a special Remembrance instalment of the BBC programme. Host Margherita Taylor marked Remembrance Sunday from Mount Edgcumbe Country Park in Cornwall. The presenter discovered how veterans are being helped to heal old wounds and develop new skills.
Elsewhere, Charlotte Smith met a number of farmers dealing with rising energy costs.
While Adam Henson revealed who will be crowned Countryfile Young Countryside Champion of the Year at the BBC Food & Farming awards.
However, viewers were left feeling angered by the pig farming segment.
Some branded the show “disgusting” for showing the crowded pig and chicken farms.
Charlotte visited one farmer called Charlie, who was tending to his pigs who were kept in a pen inside.
As he walked among the pigs, the farmer explained: “We are what you call a nucleus pig farm, so we breed pedigree breeding stock.”
Charlie went on to list the different breeds of pigs he had on the farm.
Before speaking to Charlotte about the rise in energy costs, the farmer explained how he tested whether his pigs were pregnant. He also showed viewers where the piglets were kept, explaining he had 7,000 pigs altogether.
Nick Stockman raged: “Finding it difficult to sympathise with high-density pig and chicken farmers on #countryfile and their energy costs right now. Smaller farms, eating less meat, better for the planet.” (sic)
David Newton added: “@BBCCountryfile perhaps your pig farmer wouldn’t need to cool his pigs if he let them out to enjoy their lives instead of abusing them. Their pork would taste better as well.
User @EmBeck2015 went on to say: “So, pigs never go outside but live their lives on artificial slatted floors (plastic?), farmers have to keep their indoor area warm so they use diesel to save heating costs. Hmmm, environmentally friendly not. #Countryfile.”
“I wonder how many farmers voted leave and are bearing the brunt of it now. #countryfile,” Emma asked.
