Cristiano Ronaldo accuses Erik ten Hag of forcing him out of Man Utd

And Ronaldo confirmed the speculation to Morgan, extraordinarily claiming he didn’t know who the German was before he arrived at United. He said: “If you’re not even a coach, how are you going to be the boss of Manchester United? I’d never even heard of him.”

Ronaldo was missing in the Red Devils’ final two games before the World Cup break – Aston Villa on Thursday and Fulham on Sunday. Ten Hag cited the reason for his absence as ‘illness’, but the potential date he met Morgan for the interview, and the manner of his comments, could raise that into question.

