Customizable Killcams Might Be Heading To Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 might be getting customizable killcams based on a patent by Activision. The patent aims to generate a customizable replay every time an event triggers it. You’ll be able to add custom graphics, messages, videos, and even audio to your replay.

According to the patent (thanks RalphsValve), the replay will trigger every time a player shoots and kills their opponent in a shooting game. The patent description by Activision also mentions the Call of Duty franchise and how the “KillCam” is useful for locating an enemy position.

Major Takeaways:

Activision has filed a patent for killcams that can modified to one’s liking.

The killcams might be coming to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2.

The customizable killcams will include several customization options, ranging from images to audio.

The customizable killcams will be applicable in both single-player and multiplayer aspects of the game. The player will also be able to select between “Play of the Game” or a “Final Kill.”

Play of the Game usually includes the defining moment of the game. Or when a player successfully kills multiple opponents in quick succession in a shooting game. On the other hand, the Final Kill is when a player lands the kill that secures the victory and ends the game.

As far as the customizable killcams are concerned, the player will be able to customize multiple templates, including anything ranging from still images, GIFs, videos, text, and audio effects.

The player will also be able to implement these templates for different events. These events may be anything ranging from custom killcams to Play of the Game, depending on the mode of the game.

According to the patent, the user will also choose not to use any customization for the killcam. The player can also assign specific inputs for specific custom killcams. Pressing the assigned button will enable the killcam corresponding to the specified input.

Once the customizable killcam has been played, the game will resume as intended.

How this works is that whenever a trigger event occurs, the game engine creates a record for it. The record may include all the actions the player and their opponent performed before the event was triggered. The customized template is then applied to the record.

Depending on the event type, the game then plays the customized record for the opponent or all the players.

The patent by Activision hints that their recent game, Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2, might receive a customizable killcam update soon.

The game was released on October 28, 2022. It is currently available on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X.

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 became the biggest launch in the franchise recently. The game earned $1 Billion in the first 10 days of release.

