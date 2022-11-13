Dating coach’s ‘sure-fire’ tip to meet the one – stay away from apps





In the age of the internet, online dating seems like the main way to meet a potential suitor. However, for those who haven’t dated in a while, diving head-first into a new digital landscape might seem daunting.

The good news is, Christiana Maxion, a dating coach known as “The Dubai Matchmaker”, believes online dating isn’t essential – especially for those over the age of 40. Christiana’s mission statement is to “rewrite the blueprint of the modern dating-verse, one match at a time”, which she is doing through her UAE-based public matchmaking service for locals and expats based in Dubai. To date, she has a 96 percent success rate of helping people find the one, with “hundreds of marriages made and thousands of happy couples worldwide”. Speaking to Express.co.uk, she explained: “I think that men and women in their 40s and 50s date the best. “They have more intention and direction in what they will and won’t accept, so their dating experience is gold. READ MORE: Woman shares ‘the best dating advice I’ve ever read’

The first step to doing this is to look inwards at things you enjoy or want to learn more about. “First, date yourself,” explained Christiana. “Make a list of things that make you happy, activities you want to improve in, and something you want to learn. “These hobbies, habits, and interests will be your guideline to not only making yourself happy but putting you in a position to attract a partner that has common interests.” Consider joining a local class or group where you will find other people with a shared interest. This could be anything from a weekly exercise class to a pottery-making workshop. Not only will this help you find people you can connect with, but it can also help to detect a potential spark which you simply can not find online.

“I always encourage daters to meet potential partners in person as it’s difficult to detect chemistry or attraction from a profile in your phone,” said Christiana. “Meeting in person will save you lots of time and energy in the dating-verse.” And even if taking up a hobby doesn’t help you meet a potential partner, it is an opportunity to form new friendships and have a little bit of fun for yourself. But, if you are nervous about dipping your toes into the world of dating, seeking professional help could boost your chances of success. Christiana added: “I would absolutely suggest contacting a matchmaker to learn more about the dating landscape and to embark on a more curated dating experience with professionals.”







