DEAL OF THE DAY: Shoppers loving Babyliss dupe for Dyson Airwrap





The range of hair tools on the market is extensive, and when Dyson released its Airwrap, many loved the unique air styling effect. Due to the £479.99 price point, the Airwrap is unattainable for many, but luckily Babyliss has a similar styler for a fraction of the cost. Usually retailing for £70, the Babyliss Air Style 1000W has been reduced to just £46.50 in time for Black Friday. Available on Argos’ website while stocks last, the styler would make an ideal Christmas gift for anyone who is passionate about styling their hair or who would love to try a cheaper alternative to the Airwrap. Buy: Babyliss Air Style 1000W (£46.50)

The Babyliss styler uses powerful air to style the air and the Ionic technology releases conditioning ions to control frizz and add shine to the hair during the styling process. It comes with four attachments, including a 50mm volumising thermal brush, a conical curling attachment to create soft curls and waves, a blow-dry paddle brush which smooths the hair for a sleek, shiny finish and a drying nozzle for removing moisture before styling. The two temperature settings and speed settings can be used to find the optimum combination that works best for each user’s hair, and the included heat glove ensures for safe, comfortable styling. The three year manufacturer’s guarantee that comes with the tool is ideal for peace of mind while using it, so those that purchase can expect a high-quality device from a well-known brand.

Shoppers are loving the styler, with some calling it ”brilliant”. Lay0056 said: ”I was going to buy the dyson airwrap styler but couldn’t warrant the money I would spend on it. My mother in law has it and I’ve tried it and it was good but for the price of this product this does the exact same for a fraction of the price so you can’t go wrong buying this!” Munday commented: ”My hair is so long and thick and was worried it wouldn’t work. But it was the best money I’ve spent. I love it and it’s so easy to use. Leaves my hair so shinny and beautiful. Definitely recommend this product.” Micl96 also added: ”Really happy with this – such a great affordable, alternative to the dyson one!”

