Dentsu and Microsoft combine to build path to the Metaverse – AdNews

Dentsu NXT Space.

Dentsu International has announced a collaboration with Microsoft to build a unique space in the metaverse, designed to inspire brands to innovate and experiment with Web3 technologies.

The initiative is underpinned by dentsu’s recently announced Web3 Center of Excellence.

The businesses have partnered to showcase a range of real-world use-cases that have been re-imagined in a virtual setting to drive greater engagement, productivity, and accessibility for business.

The newly built dentsu and Microsoft spaces are on the dentsucampus, in Moon Valley, a digital twin of the moon created by HeadOffice.Space, the metaverse for productivity.

The space was designed specifically to be more accessible by more people and through any web-enabled device, as well as VR and mobile.

Val Vacante, VP solutions and innovation, dentsu: “We’ve seen a lot of activity around the metaverse, with some businesses jumping in simply to grab headlines rather than figure out how Web3 can really change perspective on existing business challenges.

“At dentsu we’d say it’s ‘near but not here’ and that is exactly why we wanted to work with Microsoft to show the world how today’s business problems can be solved in the metaverse tomorrow.

“Whether it is overcoming the skills-gap by making accessible and engaging training programs, or building multi-channel customer loyalty solutions using NFTs, or mapping innovation explorations through our NXT Intelligence platform, the opportunities are truly endless!”

Paul Veltman, Group VP, growth & enablement, dentsu: “Microsoft and dentsu have been partners for many years, working hard to push the boundaries of where technology, creativity and productivity meet brands and the customers we serve.

“When we come together though, we always want to do so with a clear focus – whatever we create must help our clients solve problems and stand-out, but it also has to drive tangible and sustainable growth.

“By developing this incredible new virtual space, we’re inviting clients, their people, and partners to discover, experiment and co-create. From connected e-commerce opportunities to engaging talent solutions and integrated CRM capabilities, we have an exciting new space to partner with you on you journey in the Metaverse.”

Simon Crownshaw, managing director, media & entertainment, Microsoft said: “The media and advertising industry continues to be transformed by digital technology, which now includes the metaverse.

“These transformations will continue to require that brands adapt their business models and strategies in real time to take advantage of new creative opportunities.

“As our collaboration with dentsu evolves, we’re continuing to elevate creativity with the power of the Microsoft Cloud, enabling the future of content creation and collaboration from anywhere in the world.”

