Desmond is available for adoption from SBARC


Desmond is ready to go home with you.

My name is Desmond, and I am ready for a family to love. Although my foster family is awesome, I am a little lonely here. I am 2 ½ years old and weigh 65 pounds. I am just a big boy that loves chewing bones, going for walks, running, and playing outside and sometimes I just enjoy sunbathing the day away. I enjoy meeting new people and I do great with other dogs. I am not overly fond of cats, so would prefer a home that is cat free. They tell me I am the longest resident with the South Bend Animal Resource Center. Won’t you be the one to finally give me a forever home where we can “go with the flow” together?

Pets are available for adoption through: 

• South Bend Animal Resource Center, 521 Eclipse Place, South Bend. Phone: 574-235-9303. Website: sbacc.petfinder.org



