Diana wore ‘most expensive jewel from royal collection’ – pictures





Although many historic moments are featured in the latest series of the show, it’s seeing Princess Diana’s “revenge dress” that fans were looking forward to. While the “revenge dress” was no doubt a huge statement from Princess Diana at the time, jewellery experts at UK retailer Steven Stone investigated the story behind the incredible necklace she wore with it. Maxwell Stone from Steven Stone told Express.co.uk: “Princess Diana was a clear fan of sapphires and just like her engagement ring, she only wore the most beautiful deep, blue stones. “Looking at the image of the huge stone, it could be anywhere from 50 to 70 carats in weight, maybe even heavier. READ MORE: Princess Charlotte’s ‘behaviour’ at funeral meant Kate was ‘scolded’

“With that in mind, it could be worth anywhere from £50million to £100million. This is probably one of the most expensive jewels from the entire royal collection.” Originally an eye-catching sapphire brooch that the Princess received as a wedding gift from the Queen Mother, the brooch belonged to Queen Mary and had been passed down in royal tradition. Princess Diana redesigned the brooch as a centrepiece of a seven-strand pearl necklace, which she wore on June 29, 1994, at the Serpentine Gallery, London, accompanied by a gown by Christina Stambolian. One of her most iconic pieces of jewellery, the Princess was also pictured wearing it during a dance with John Travolta nine years earlier at the White House in 1985. DON’T MISS:

Steven Stone experts estimate it to be 50 to 70 carats in weight and worth anywhere between £50million and £100million. In Episode 5 of the latest season of The Crown, Elizabeth Debicki, who is currently playing the role of Princess Diana, can be seen leaving a car in a black off-the-shoulder dress with a low-cut neckline and multi-string pearl choker adorned with a huge sapphire. The garment was seen as a “revenge dress” due to the televised admission of adultery by her husband at the time King Charles. The dress designer, Christina Stambolian, compared Diana’s choice of black to the black swan Odile in the ballet Swan Lake, saying that Diana “chose not to play the scene like Odette, innocent in white”. READ MORE: Kate Middleton ‘lost weight’ before wedding for key reason – claim

The event was a fundraising dinner hosted by Vanity Fair magazine for the Serpentine Gallery in Kensington Gardens. Diana had declined the dinner invitation, however, two days prior to the dinner, following much publicity of Charles’ infidelity revelations, she accepted the invitation. The dinner was held on the night that a television programme about her husband was broadcast, in which he admitted to being unfaithful after their marriage had “irretrievably broken down”. Charles and Diana had separated two years prior. Diana was seen wearing the dress after she exited her car and was greeted by Lord Palumbo, the chair of the trustees of the Serpentine Gallery, before entering the gallery. The photographer on the scene, Tim Graham, said her arrival lasted only 30 seconds and that Diana knew many photographers would be there following her husband’s revelations. Lord Palumbo later recalled that Diana “bounded out of the car in that wonderfully athletic way that she had”. The dress was sold at auction in July 1997 for £39,098.

