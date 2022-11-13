Diaz slaps Danis teammate as mass brawl erupts after UFC 281

Nate Diaz handed out a few of his trademark Stockton slaps outside of Madison Square Garden, New York, after the conclusion of UFC 281. Diaz was in attendance to watch the card headlined by Alex Pereira and Israel Adesanya for the UFC middleweight title.

As the crowds filtered out of the world-famous arena, Diaz came across Bellator MMA fighter and Conor McGregor’s teammate Dillon Danis, who has been trolling the MMA icon online. The pair locked eyes and began to size each other up.

Danis’ manager Audie Attar separated both men and appeared to be calming the situation well – that was until one of Danis’ friends got involved. The unknown teammate popped up in the frame and said something that Diaz clearly took exception to as he flipped him off and slapped the man in the face.

After this, all hell broke loose as crowds flooded onto the sidewalk, and bottles of water were flung across the streets.