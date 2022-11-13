Ditch your old TV and Samsung will give you £600 off a brand-new one





Anyone wanting to upgrade their current TV in time for the upcoming World Cup or Christmas movie binge should definitely check out Samsung’s new Black Friday incentives. The Korean technology company is currently offering a whopping £600 off something new when customers recycle their ageing screens. That means there’s the chance to grab a stunning 8K display and not pay full price.

This trade-in deal is available across several tellies, including the 8K QN900B range which feature incredible visuals and 12 multi-directional TV speakers for immersive surround sound. There’s also up to £500 off the QN800B range, which feature an 8K screen and 8 multi-directional TV speakers plus there’s money back when buying the QN85B 4K HDR TVs. The trade-up plan is simple. All you have to do is confirm the make and model you are handing over with Samsung then applying the discount. Once you’ve paid, the old television will be picked up once the new one is delivered. You don’t even need to box things up with Samsung sorting all of that for you.

Along with this huge discount, there’s another way to make things more affordable with Samsung offering interest-free credit for up to 36 months. That means you can spread the cost without picking up any additional fees. Finally, some of the TVs in Samsung’s Black Friday sale also come with a soundbar to help boost the audio. SEE ALL THE TV DEALS HERE Along with price cuts to their TVs, Samsung has also slashed the cost of some of its best smartphones including the Galaxy S22 Ultra and Galaxy Z Flip3. The standout offer has to be £200 off the Galaxy S22 Ultra which drops the price to under £950. For that money, you get a stunning 6.8-inch screen, an incredible quad-rear camera and even an S Pen stylus that lets you scribble on the display without using your finger. Then there’s £250 off the foldable Z Flip3 with this device available for just £699. Samsung has slashed £110 off the price of the brilliant A52s 5G which means this 6.5-inch device now costs just £299. There’s also the budget Galaxy A13 which is reduced by £50 to just £129. Want to know more about all the best upcoming deals? Check out our full Black Friday 2022 guide with early deals, top tips and how to spot a bargain.

