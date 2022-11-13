Draw announced for 2023 Billie Jean King Cup Qualifiers – Tennis TourTalk

ITF Press Release, November 13, 2022

The ITF has announced the draw for the 2023 Billie Jean King Cup by Gainbridge Qualifiers, which took place in Glasgow in advance of the 2022 Final between Switzerland and Australia on Sunday.

The 2023 Qualifiers will feature 18 teams competing in nine home-and-away ties on 14-15 April:

10 nations that finished in 3rd-12th place at 2022 Billie Jean King Cup Finals in Glasgow

8 winners of 2022 Billie Jean King Cup Play-offs on 11-12 November

The nine winning nations in the Qualifiers will advance to the 2023 Finals, while the nine losing nations will compete in the 2023 Play-offs. The 2023 Finals will take place in November, with the host nation to be confirmed at a later date.

As finalists this year, Switzerland and Australia have qualified automatically for the 2023 Finals. The host nation for the 2023 Finals will receive the 12th place at the event. If the host team has already qualified, a wild card will be awarded to a team that has not already qualified.

The full draw for the Qualifiers is as follows:

Spain (1) (c)* v Mexico

Ukraine (c)* v Czech Republic (2)

Great Britain (c)* v France (3)

Canada (4) (c) v Belgium

USA (5) (c) v Austria

Slovakia (6) (c) v Italy

Germany (7) (c) v Brazil

Kazakhstan (8) (c)* v Poland

Slovenia (c)* v Romania (9)

(#) = seed; (c) = choice of ground; * = choice of ground decided by lot