Drivers risk fines for making common ‘porthole’ de-icing mistake

Motoring lawyer Nick Freeman has warned that drivers may be punished for relying on “porthole vision”. He said motorists who failed to “leave a gap big enough” could break driving laws for leaving a vehicle in a “dangerous condition”.

Mr Freeman said: “It’s annoying to wait until the windscreen clears when you’re in a hurry, it’s freezing cold and the glass is frosted over.

“But it [is] an offence to drive without properly defrosting or demisting your vehicle and the police can fine you for relying on ‘porthole vision’ – where drivers leave a gap big enough to see out of but not the whole windscreen.

“Using a vehicle with parts or accessories in a ‘dangerous condition’ could result in a fine of £60 and three penalty points.

“Though the offences and consequences could be greater if you cause an accident.”

READ MORE: Drivers warned of de-icer solutions that could cause vehicle damage