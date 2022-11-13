Drivers urged to carry out essential winter checks

A minimum depth of 3mm is recommended, even though the legal minimum is 1.6mm, as 3mm will ensure an even better grip in wintery conditions.

Tyre pressure for every car should be specified by the manufacturer and drivers can find this either on a sticker on the driver’s side door, in the fuel filler cap, or in the vehicle manual.

Having overinflated or underinflated tyres can both be equally damaging. Underinflated tyres can cause excessive wear on the edges of the tread due to uneven contact between the tyre and the road.

Overinflated tyres have less contact with the road, meaning the vehicle will have longer braking distances and less traction.

