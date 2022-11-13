DWP urged to give £500 extra payment for unpaid carers this winter

Specifically, she urged the Government to consider an additional £500 payment to help carers most in need throughout the coming months.

She added: “Carers UK is also calling for carers to receive a winter top up payment of at least £500, so that they have a better chance of managing and keeping themselves and their loved ones well in the short term.

“From his time as Chancellor, Rishi Sunak knows the huge challenges our social care system faces – and so it is vital that long-term investment in social care is delivered, to enable carers to take breaks and get back into the labour market if they wish to.

“Having forgone any meaningful support for so long, carers are now burnt out, exhausted, and their health and livelihoods are in jeopardy.”