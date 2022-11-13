EastEnders’ Dotty Cotton could be driven out by grief





EastEnders star Milly Zero stormed into Walford three years ago as Dot Cotton’s (played by June Brown) granddaughter and hasn’t had an easy ride. She has been at the centre of some tricky storylines including an affair with Keegan Butcher-Baker (Zack Morris) and being in a fraud scam with uncle Rocky Cotton (Brian Conley). However, the actress is reportedly set to leave the soap at the end of the year with her final scenes having already been filmed.

A source revealed to The Sun: “Dotty will leave Albert Square soon after Dot’s funeral. “But the door is being left open for her return. This is not a final goodbye for Dotty.” Her exit comes after the soap says goodbye to the legendary Dot Cotton, after actress June Brown died earlier this year. Dot was last seen in Albert Square in 2020 when she went off to visit her grandson Charlie Cotton Jr (Declan Bennett) in Ireland. READ MORE: Mike Tindall dishes brutal response to Matt Hancock ‘Bulls**t’

Jacqueline Jossa is also set to return as Lauren Branning, another of Dot Cotton’s step-grandchildren. There is a chance Dotty will be overcome by grief and feel she has no choice but to leave the square for a fresh start. Creating some distance between herself and the memories may give her some time to clear her head. Jacqueline recently opened up about her return to Walford, and claimed the feeling felt “bittersweet”. She told The Mirror: “Coming back to EastEnders for Dot’s funeral was a no-brainer, and it was a real honour to be invited back. I had a lot of fun but, of course, it was bittersweet. “It was amazing to be back, but hard to be filming this storyline. I can tell the viewers now that Dot gets the beautiful send-off that she deserves. June was the light and joy of EastEnders.”

Discussing the moments that she had with June, Jacquiline expressed: “I had so much fun working with her, the incredible stories and how infectious & witty she was. June is a legend and I miss her very much.” Viewers will see the funeral of Dot Cotton air this winter. June portrayed the role of Dot for 35 years and was part of the Branning clan after marrying character Jim Branning (John Barton) in 2002. Her family said they were “deeply saddened” to announce that their “beloved mother” had died “very peacefully” at her home earlier this year. EastEnders airs weekdays from 7:30pm on BBC One.







