Elderly drivers slam ‘ageist’ car park payment overhaul

Almost nine in 10 (86 percent) of Britons over the age of 65 rate their ability to use their smartphone as good or very good, new data has shown. In the past few years, many car parks around the UK have introduced contactless payment methods to streamline the process for drivers.
This has come along with the rise in the popularity of parking apps, which allow drivers to pay for their parking without needing to pay at a machine with cash.
Many have said that the advancement in technology has made some of the arduous tasks much easier, including paying for parking.
Some elderly drivers claimed they were being penalised for not owning or being able to operate smartphones to be able to pay and display.
Despite their common portrayal as Luddites, a fifth of people of pensionable age have had a smartphone for over 10 years.
READ MORE: Drivers urged to use ‘magic’ one-button trick to defrost the car
This stands in clear opposition to many reports that seniors are unable or unwilling to use the technology.
Mr O’Driscoll added: ‘With a change in mindset and more flexible services, we can provide greater digital accessibility for everyone.”
Some cars even come pre-installed with parking apps, allowing them to find parking on the built-in map and pay without leaving their vehicle.
Older motorists have also questioned whether car parks need to remove the tried and tested methods of paying for parking using a metre, rather than contactless being the only payment method.
One example of frustration with parking includes Sheila Miller who vented her anger at having to use her phone to pay for parking.
The 74-year-old, who runs a swimming group in Kent, regularly uses a car park which has recently embraced technology and now charges using a phone.
She branded the move “ageist” and said it was “absolutely discriminatory against the elderly”.
In addition, David Taylor, a local councillor from Romford in Essex, said the parking apps can sometimes be cheaper than using cash at the machine.
He said this shows how elderly drivers are being directly penalised by cashless parking services.
Of those surveyed 51 percent would like help setting up apps on their smartphone from a family member or professional.
Over one-third of elderly drivers said they would benefit from having fewer applications on their phone.
Source link