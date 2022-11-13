Elderly drivers slam ‘ageist’ car park payment overhaul

Almost nine in 10 (86 percent) of Britons over the age of 65 rate their ability to use their smartphone as good or very good, new data has shown. In the past few years, many car parks around the UK have introduced contactless payment methods to streamline the process for drivers.

This has come along with the rise in the popularity of parking apps, which allow drivers to pay for their parking without needing to pay at a machine with cash.

Many have said that the advancement in technology has made some of the arduous tasks much easier, including paying for parking.

Some elderly drivers claimed they were being penalised for not owning or being able to operate smartphones to be able to pay and display.

Despite their common portrayal as Luddites, a fifth of people of pensionable age have had a smartphone for over 10 years.

