Election 2022: Where voters passed and opposed N.Y. environmental bond act


New York voters on Tuesday passed a $4.2 billion environmental bond act that will be used to fund climate change mitigation, water quality and infrastructure projects across the state.

According to the state Board of Elections, 59% of New York voters — over 3.3 million people — supported the bond act. More than one-quarter of voters, 1.6 million people, voted against the ballot proposition.

