Electric vehicles may not be the best choice for everyone

The reason for this is that the battery may not be operating at its optimum level due to a mix of excess energy being used to heat the vehicle and the battery taking longer to charge.

According to an AAA study, electric cars can lose 12 percent of their range due to cold weather, with this increasing to 41 percent with the heating on full.

The increase in demand for energy (heating) is what will drain the battery and reduce range, not the cold weather.

Battery life can be maintained by keeping tyre pressure at the recommended level, keeping the weight down by travelling light and avoiding bad driving habits such as speeding and sudden braking.