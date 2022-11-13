Elvis – How Lisa Marie’s name was chosen and the boy’s name he liked

During his short 42 years, Elvis Presley married only once, to Priscilla Presley. Nine months to the day after their wedding night, The King’s only child Lisa Marie Presley was born on February 1, 1968. After their divorce in 1973, she would spend much of her school term time in Los Angeles with her mother.

Lisa Marie would then enjoy her holidays at Graceland with Elvis. The King would sleep all day and be up all night, so his daughter had free roam of the mansion with her gang of Memphis Mafia kid pals.

In interviews, the 54-year-old has described being a real “terror” during her first decade, taking advance of how unstrict her daddy was.

In the private upstairs area of the mansion, Elvis’ bedroom was right down the corridor from Lisa Marie’s room. The father and daughter would sit together there and watch TV together.