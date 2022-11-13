Environment Minister: Egypt exerted tireless efforts to accelerate pace of climate action – Egypt Independent

Egypt has exerted painstaking efforts over the past months to present tangible solutions to accelerate the pace of climate action, affirmed Environment Minister Yasmin Fouad.

This came during Fouad’s meeting Saturday with Minister for Environment and Climate Action in the Western Australian Government Hon Reece Whitby, on the sidelines of the 2022 UN Climate Change Conference, COP27.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed ways of boosting bilateral cooperation in supporting the climate conference in order to come up with tangible results.

They also discussed bilateral cooperation in several files, most important of which is exchanging expertise in field of biodiversity conservation and protected areas management.

For his part, Whitby said that his country gives top priority to the file of biodiversity conservation, which is considered one of the main sources of income.

He also pointed out to a plan to create five million hectares of new national and marine parks and reserves across Western Australia.