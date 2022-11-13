Every Megan Fox & Will Arnett Movie, Ranked

Megan Fox and Will Arnett have worked together a few times over the years, and here are their collaborations ranked from worst to best.

Here’s every movie collaboration between Megan Fox and Will Arnett ranked. It’s not uncommon for actors to bond while making a project, and to work together many times in the years that follow. Ben Stiller and Owen Wilson, for example, have appeared together in 11 movies, including the Zoolander duology and Starsky & Hutch. Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone have also appeared together a few times, including crime movie Gangster Squad and the critically acclaimed La La Land.

Megan Fox and Will Arnett wouldn’t be the first duo that comes to mind when it comes to screen pairings though. Arnett is closely linked with comedies such as Arrested Development or BoJack Horseman, while Fox is best known for her roles in the Transformers movie series or cult horror-comedy Jennifer’s Body.

The pair have worked on three movies over the years, though they shared no scenes in their first project together.





Every Megan Fox And Will Arnett Movie, Ranked

3. Jonah Hex (2010)

Coming in dead last is Jonah Hex, a 2010 action Western based on the DC comic. A Jonah Hex adaptation might have been better served as a gritty, low-budget project but this glossy superhero movie wasted a great cast – including Josh Brolin, John Malkovich and Michael Fassbender – on forgettable action scenes and a paper-thin storyline. The movie’s pacing is also a mess, with the film barely running 80 minutes with credits, and it feels like it was cut as short as possible. Fox is a highlight as Hex’s love interest, though Arnett is given little to do and the movie itself is very skippable.

2. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (2014)

This Michael Bay-produced movie reboot of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles was the first big collaboration between Megan Fox and Will Arnett. In the movie, Fox played reporter April O’Neal while Arnett played her comic relief cameraman Vern Fenwick. The two actors develop a nice rapport onscreen, though Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles itself is largely a disappointment. The titular turtles are a likable bunch, but much of the reboot’s attempts at comedy fall flat, while the story and villains – including a tacked-on role for The Shredder – aren’t particularly engaging either.

1. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows (2016)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows is the final Megan Fox and Will Arnett movie – to date, at least. In general, the sequel received warmer reviews than the original and made an effort to please fans by bringing in classic characters like Krang, Bebop, Rocksteady and Stephen Amell as Casey Jones. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows is a definitive improvement, but it still suffers from an undercooked screenplay and the humor is often lame. Arnett also has a noticeably smaller role compared to the first entry.

