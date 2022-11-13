Family campaign for law change after victim’s killer is released

The family of a man who was killed in a one-punch attack in 2019 have shared their frustration after his killer was released after serving just two years of a four-year prison sentence. Bradley Matcham, who was 24 at the time of the incident, was punched in an “unprovoked” attack in Northampton on February 9, 2019. Arthur Billings, 19, of Harpole, Northamptonshire, punched Mr Matcham during a row.

He added: “A four year sentence is an insult. When it happened, I received a message from one of Bradley’s close friends saying, ‘you don’t know me but something happened to him last night and it’s very serious’.

“I was working out at sea at the time and flew home the next day. I was able to spend every day in hospital by his side. My brother wouldn’t hurt a fly. He was such a gentle character. He was seen on the CCTV diffusing the situation and moving his friends away when was hit from behind.

“We can’t change the sentence he received but we want to prevent other families from having to go through what we have. There’s phases where you’re angry, remorseful and completely numb. You naievely expect someone to be there until the end.

“He was my little brother. I don’t have any other siblings. I’ll never be an uncle, my children will never have an uncle. There’s so much we’re going to miss out on. There didn’t seem to be any remorse for his actions.”

