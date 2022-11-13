Fans Say Beatles Biographer Philip Norman’s Obituary for George Harrison Is ‘Obnoxious’ ‘Drivel’

Fans say Beatles Biographer Philip Norman’s obituary for George Harrison is “obnoxious” and “drivel.” George wasn’t a fan of Norman either. The former Beatle had strong opinions about what Norman wrote in his 1981 book, Shout!: The True Story of The Beatles.

George Harrison | Keystone-France/Gamma-Keystone via Getty Images

The author’s work in ‘Shout!’ angered the former Beatle

George said most authors wrote books about The Beatles out of malice. He would’ve added Norman to that group.

In 1988, he told Q Magazine (per Harrison Stories) that Norman wrote Shout! because he was “desperate to have an identity.”

Q said, “Philip Norman suggests that you learned the sitar because you were desperate to have some identity within The Beatles.”

George replied, “That Philip Norman wrote that book because he was desperate to have an identity is probably closer to the truth. All these people who think they know everything…they don’t know anything. What it makes me realise is that there’s so much that they’ve written about The Beatles that is wrong.

“I mean, if they’re wrong about us, now. We haven’t even died yet. History must be totally twisted.”

Q added, “Paul appears to still care enormously that the record is set straight, that he feels he didn’t get the credit he deserved.”

“Well if he doesn’t think he got the credit he deserved, what about me and Ringo?… There was my guitar sound, Ringo’s drum fills…all that was part of the Beatles’ sound.”