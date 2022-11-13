Categories
Business

Fans Say Beatles Biographer Philip Norman’s Obituary for George Harrison Is ‘Obnoxious’ ‘Drivel’

Fans say Beatles Biographer Philip Norman’s obituary for George Harrison is “obnoxious” and “drivel.” George wasn’t a fan of Norman either. The former Beatle had strong opinions about what Norman wrote in his 1981 book, Shout!: The True Story of The Beatles.

George Harrison in orange in 1967.
George Harrison | Keystone-France/Gamma-Keystone via Getty Images

The author’s work in ‘Shout!’ angered the former Beatle

George said most authors wrote books about The Beatles out of malice. He would’ve added Norman to that group.

Google News

By Google News

GoogleNews is a news aggregator platform. It presents a continuous, customizable flow of articles organized from thousands of publishers and magazines.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: