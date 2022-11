Fish carrier HARALD MARTIN ran aground in Raftsundet, strait in Nordland county, Norway, at around 2000 LT Nov 12, while en route to Stokkmarknes. SAR boat responded, the ship was refloated at 2310 LT and resumed voyage under own power, safely reaching port of destination. Ship’s underwater hull is to be checked by divers, at Stokkmarknes.

