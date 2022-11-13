Fitchburg’s Spencer Cat a big hit at statewide conference

HYANNIS – Hundreds of Massachusetts School Committee members and Superintendents recently got to meet Spencer Cat, one of Fitchburg Public Schools’ therapy pets at the Massachusetts Association of School Committees and Superintendents’ Conference.

Fitchburg Public Schools Superintendent Robert Jokela, with School Committee Vice Chair Pete Stephens, presented a workshop, “Therapy Pets in the Schools,” with Be PAWSitive Therapy Pets Director Sally Cragin.

“We were thrilled to have a table at the conference and to speak to so many school committee members and superintendents about the benefits of therapy pets in the schools, which includes emotional support for young readers,” Cragin said. “Fitchburg has had therapy pets in our schools since 2015. We have been presenting workshops about pet therapy at MASC since 2017.”

Stephens noted, “People were really interested in what Fitchburg is doing, and asked great questions about how the program works and the benefits. This year, it was especially gratifying to see how many school committee members and school superintendents who are interested to implement similar programs in their districts.”

Ellen Holmes, of the Ash-West Regional District and a past President of MASC, attended the workshop and said: “The presentation highlighted the additional opportunities to support the mental health of our students and staff. The simple acts of seeing and/or stroking these animals helps reduce stress and anxiety. The introduction of the ‘Reingoats’ at Reingold School from Central Mass. Goat Rental also created a once-in-a-lifetime for students to see animals they’ve only seen in books.”