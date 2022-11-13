Fletcher faces Tampa Bay Tech in first round of FHSAA playoffs

No. 4 seed Fletcher’s (8-3) season came to an end on Saturday night as they suffered a 34-3 home loss to No. 5 Tampa Bay Tech in the Region 1-3M playoff opener.

The Titans controlled both sides of the ball from the jump, breaking out to a 24-point lead by halftime and cruising in the second half.

The game was rescheduled from Friday to Saturday due to weather and travel concerns brought by Nicole earlier in the week.

With the win, Tampa Bay Tech (9-2) will travel to Orlando next week to face Edgewater who defeated First Coast 57-6 on Saturday night.

Here are three takeaways from the contest:

‘We’re road warriors’: Titans advance over Senators

The Titans moved the ball almost at will in the first half.

Thanks to a heavy dosage of Javion McKay and Rod Gainey, they kept Fletchers’ defense off balance all night. Tampa Bay Tech was able to build a 27-3 lead at the half, and coast to a playoff-opening win in the second half.

“We’re road warriors right now, man, we’re on the road,” Assistant coach Anthony Davis said after the game. The Titans’ head coach didn’t make the trip because of a family emergency.

“We got hit with the hurricane down there and we missed a day of practice, but in this game, it’s no excuses,” he continued. “I’m very proud of the resiliency of our boys.”

A part of that resiliency came when they kept Fletcher out of the end zone just before the end of the first half.

The Senators’ offense got into a groove and started moving the ball. They made their way to the red zone before being held out of the end zone on four consecutive plays.

For the remainder of the contest, Fletcher didn’t come close to scoring a touchdown as the game grew out of hand and both teams dipped into their reserves.

Last season, Tampa Bay Tech found themselves as runner-ups in the 7A playoffs.

If they hope to compete for a state title again this season, they’ll have to do it as road warriors. The Titans are ranked as the No. 5 seed in the Region 1–3M playoffs despite picking up eight wins during the regular season.

But that’s all in the past and they’re moving on to next week against the top seed in the region.

“We’re one day,” Davis said referencing the shortened recovery period for the Titans. “We’ve just got to rest tomorrow and then Monday, we’ve got to keep doing the things we’ve been doing all season long.”

Senators held in check by Titans’ defense

Fletcher was stymied on offense by the Titans’ defense. With three-star rated quarterback Marcelius Tate running the show, Fletcher routinely broke off explosive plays during the regular season.

But against Tampa Bay Tech they weren’t able to spark any of the plays that landed them as District 1-3M champions.

From the onset of the game the Titans made sure to keep bodies near Tate whenever he had the ball. They blitzed him on money downs and didn’t allow him time to get the ball to Fletcher’s weapons.

He was routinely flushed from the pocket and swarmed by the opposing team. They pushed their way into the backfield on running plays to create down and distance situations.

And as the offense struggled, the defense didn’t do them any favors. By the time Fletcher started to settle into the game, it was already was out of hand.

The first half lead was too much for the Senators to make up and head coach Ciatrick Fason pulled his starters during the fourth, ending Fletcher’s season.

OUTLOOK

In his first two seasons as head coach of his alma mater, Fason has claimed two consecutive district crowns. But he wants more for their program.

“It was a good season, but you know, hey, we want to go farther,” Fason said after the game. “We’re known for making the first round of playoffs, but we haven’t won a playoff game since 2014. We want to go farther. You can be satisfied with district all day. I know I can always build a team that’s gonna win district but we gotta get over the hump.”

The Senators will return more than 40 junior players next season according to Fason.

With one of the most electric quarterbacks in the state under center and a veteran-heavy team, the beach will be rocking next year.

The Senators 2022 season has come to an end. Tampa Bay Tech will face Edgewater next week in Orlando in the Region 1-3M semifinal.

Juston Lewis is a sports reporter for the Florida Times-Union. You can follow him on Twitter at @JustonLewis_.

