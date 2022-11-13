Categories
Fletcher faces Tampa Bay Tech in first round of FHSAA playoffs


No. 4 seed Fletcher’s (8-3) season came to an end on Saturday night as they suffered a 34-3 home loss to No. 5 Tampa Bay Tech in the Region 1-3M playoff opener.

The Titans controlled both sides of the ball from the jump, breaking out to a 24-point lead by halftime and cruising in the second half.

The game was rescheduled from Friday to Saturday due to weather and travel concerns brought by Nicole earlier in the week. 

With the win, Tampa Bay Tech (9-2) will travel to Orlando next week to face Edgewater who defeated First Coast 57-6 on Saturday night.

Here are three takeaways from the contest:

Tampa Bay Tech running back Rod Gainey stiff arms a Fletcher defender during Saturdays Region 1-3M opener.

‘We’re road warriors’: Titans advance over Senators

The Titans moved the ball almost at will in the first half.

Thanks to a heavy dosage of Javion McKay and Rod Gainey, they kept Fletchers’ defense off balance all night. Tampa Bay Tech was able to build a 27-3 lead at the half, and coast to a playoff-opening win in the second half.





