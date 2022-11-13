FLORIDA STATE DOMINATES SYRACUSE 38-3

Florida State’s defense did not allow a touchdown for a second consecutive game and the Seminole offense was nearly unstoppable in FSU’s 38-3 win at Syracuse on Saturday.

The Noles’ defensive front dominated the Orange all night and finished the game having allowed Syracuse just 160 yards of total offense with most of that coming once FSU’s substitutes checked in early in the fourth quarter.

Quarterback Jordan Travis was nearly perfect for Florida State completing 21 of 23 passes for 155 yards and three touchdowns before leaving the game with nearly four minutes left in the third quarter. Running back Trey Benson had his third outstanding game in a row with 18 carries for 163 yards.

The win boosted FSU to 7-3 on the season and 5-3 in the ACC, while Syracuse dropped to 6-4 and 3-3 in conference play.

Florida State’s defense set the tone on the opening possession forcing a three-and-out by Syracuse. FSU’s offense showed they were ready to go as well driving 72 yards on eight plays on its first drive and going up 7-0 on a three-yard touchdown run by Jordan with 10:07 left in the first quarter.

FSU made it 14-0 with 2:26 left in the opening quarter when Travis connected with Malik McClain who used a stiff arm to score from 15 yards out.

Syracuse scored its only point on a 30-yard field goal with 13:32 left in the first half. The drive was the first of the half for the Orange that was not a three-and-out. SU drove 63 yards on eight plays for the score.

Florida State’s defense set up the Noles’ next score. Pinned against their goal line, Syracuse could not move the ball and the ensuing punt would have given FSU good field position regardless, but a nifty Mycah Pittman return and a 15-yard penalty for a facemask put the ball at the Orange 24. Travis hit Johnny Wilson with a short pass that he took 24-yards for a touchdown.

Florida State’s last possession of the first half began at its own 18 with just over 4:00 left to play and used the remainder of the clock taking a 24-3 lead into the half after Ryan Fitzpatrick’s field goal from the 40 split the goal posts with no time left on the clock.

FSU held Syracuse to just 61 yards of offense at the break.

The Seminoles came out hot in the second half as well after a failed onside kick set them up with good field position on their first drive. Travis made it 31-3 FSU with a 5-yard touchdown pass to Kentron Poitier.

FSU switched things up on their final score of the night using a reverse pass on fourth and goal with Wyatt Rector hitting Travis, who had slipped into the end zone, with a two-yard scoring pass to go up 38-3 midway through the third quarter.

FSU held Syracuse quarterback Garrett Shrader to 6 of 16 passing for 65 yards. SU star running back Sean Tucker managed just 52 yards on 14 carries.