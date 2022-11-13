Floyd Mayweather vs. Deji: Live updates, results, highlights | DAZN News Norway

Floyd Mayweather is enjoying himself on the exhibition circuit and his latest test comes in the shape of Deji.

KSI’s brother believes he has what it takes to cause a huge upset against the former boxing superstar but he’s likely to be in deep waters when he takes on the veteran American.

Can Mayweather maintain his impressive run? Or will Deji have his moment against one of boxing’s most legendary names.

All updates from tonight’s show can be found below.