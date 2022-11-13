Floyd Mayweather vs Deji Olatunji fight time tonight





Floyd Mayweather continues his post-retirement tour tonight with an eight-round exhibition bout against YouTube star Deji Olatunji in Dubai. This marks Mayweather’s fifth showcase fight having already faced kickboxing star Tenshin Nasukawa, content creator Logan Paul, former sparring partner Don Moore, and MMA fighter Mikuru Asakura.

His opponent, Deji, is 1-3 in boxing and recently snapped his three-fight losing streak with a win over fellow YouTuber Fousey. Elsewhere on the bill, Tommy Fury takes on Paul Bamba in the co-main event. While the undercard consists of Bobby Fish vs Eliasu Sulley, Harley Benn vs Faizan Anwar, and Jack Fincham vs Anthony Taylor. Date/venue Floyd Mayweather vs Deji will take place on Sunday, November 13 at the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai. Live stream/time The expected ring walk times for the main event are around 10pm UK time with the card starting from 16:30 on DAZN PPV. The event will cost UK fans £16.99. All of the action can be live streamed via the broadcaster’s app on all good internet-connected devices including smart TVs, mobile phones and tablets.

Full card Floyd Mayweather vs Deji Tommy Fury vs Paul Bamba Jack Fincham vs Anthony Taylor Bobby Fish vs Eliasu Sulley Jadier Herrera vs Franklin Manzanilla Harley Benn vs Faizan Anwar Quotes Mayweather: “I’m just glad that we’re able to come together and put another great event together for the fans. I’ve been here so many times as far as doing big fights, and it’s all about entertainment. That’s what you’re getting on November 13. “I’m happy to be back in the UAE to give people excitement. We’re both going to have fun and all of the people in the world are going to be entertained. Deji has a huge following, I have a huge following and it’s all about excitement. We’re both going to bring it and I think it’s going to be really cool for the UAE. “I like his confidence and I like that after his first fight, he didn’t give up. He kept working hard to get better and improve.” MORE BOXING NEWS… Wilder shares reason he started boxing and plans to be a journeyman Paul receives sinister warning from Fury as third fight attempt looms Fury left red-faced after fight date blunder as TNT shoves Bamba

Olatunji: “This is amazing. I’m truly blessed. This is surreal. We’re making history. I don’t really have the words to properly explain how I feel. “At the end of the day, I’m here to have fun and showcase my skills. We’ll see what happens in the ring on November 13. “I always want to encourage people to never give up. I was a guy who people always doubted. But I made sure that I worked hard and carried on, because I’m never going to give up. I want to show Floyd that I’m really bringing something to the table with this fight.”

