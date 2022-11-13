Forbes Is Embracing The Metaverse Even Further By Hosting A Virtual Event In Partnership With Sandbox

No stranger to the metaverse, Forbes is embracing Web3 even further with a first-of-its-kind event in Sandbox on November 10, an initiative aimed at offering more opportunities for members and subscribers to better engage in the metaverse in ways they haven’t before.

In partnership with Sandbox, Forbes members will receive a wearable NFT as their ticket to enter the metaverse. Attendees will have the chance to explore the Forbes metaverse, which will contain many mementos that are true to Forbes form including the NFT gallery, with Forbes’ virtual NFT Billionaires on display, all of which are fictional virtual investors with enormous theoretical portfolios and a virtual net worth based on live New York Stock Exchange Pricing.

Forbes Metaverse Forbes

During the event, members can embark on a fun and challenging quest to find different areas of the metaverse property, including a DJ booth, bar, and dance floor. Members can also explore the famous Forbes Highlander Yacht, where the likes of Paul McCartney, Elizabeth Taylor and even Henry and Nancy Kissinger hung out back in the 1980s. Of course, attendees have the chance to interact with other members and answer fun and challenging trivia about Forbes and its history as well.

The objective, according to Vadim Supitskiy, Forbes’ Chief Technology Officer, is to engage with users everywhere they are. “We’re always looking to provide more value to our members and offer them unique and engaging experiences – from the real world, Web2 and Web3,” said Supitskiy, “We envision this space to be a place where our community will convene, make new connections, learn, discover new ideas, entertain and have fun.”

Forbes has been covering the metaverse since its inception, but made its first official embrace in April 2021 when it turned a Forbes cover into an NFT, followed by five consecutive covers featured in the Forbes 2021 Billionaires magazine issue. Forbes held its inaugural Forbes Digital Assets & Web3 Summit in March of this year, which was succeeded by the unveiling of its virtual Billionaires NFT collection, in partnership with FTX, in April.

This Forbes Sandbox experience, designed by Polygonal Mind, will open to the public at a later date. For more information and to attend the event, click here.