Former tennis players Andy Roddick, Kim Clijsters and James Blake debate Pickleball’s credibility

@BrettHaber So you got to a proficient level very quickly. That’s a problem with a sport so now you can play with many different levels in a short amount of time? So you and I could probably play together sometime and it would be fun for both of us. Would that be true in tennis for us?

Breaking into the debate, Andy Roddick wondered if Clijsters would be able to defeat her coaches the first time she ever played a singles match similar to Brett Haber’s pickleball experience. Roddick also chimed in with Haber to provide an evaluation of the credibility of the sport and suggested that sports are entertaining to watch only if they come with a level of difficulty and effort.

“Did you beat them the first time you ever played singles?” Andy Roddick asked Kim Clijsters.

“It’s strengths are its weaknesses. On the plus side, it’s not hard, so everyone can play (except for the head pro that Brett skunked in his first attempt) On the down side, it’s easy, and people tend to wanna watch sports that aren’t,” Andy Roddick remarked.

