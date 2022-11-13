Fury breaks silence on missing weight and confirms new opponent

Tommy Fury has confirmed that he is still fighting on the Floyd Mayweather vs Deji Olatunji undercard later tonight. The ex-Love Island star has been given a new opponent after missing weight for his original contest against Paul Bamba leading to that bout being cancelled.

According to Bamba, an agreement could not be reached between him and promoters Global Titans for a new deal after Fury missed the agreed light-heavyweight limit by 6.8lb.

During an interview with Fred talks Fighting, he said: “Global Titans has cancelled my event due to a lack of being unable to come to a mutual agreement. I wasn’t given what I wanted, they have been telling people they offered me a whole bunch of things.

“Ultimately, when I come home and there’s a lot less to worry about I will be a lot more vocal about that. But at the end of the day, there were separate contracts for the weight like I’ve been stating which is not fair. I don’t know whose fault that is, I’m not placing blame on anybody.”