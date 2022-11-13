Fury vs Bamba cancelled as re-negotiations falter after weight miss

Paul Bamba has revealed that his fight against Tommy Fury has been cancelled after being unable to come to an agreement over a new deal with the promoters after Fury missed weight.
The pair were due to face each other in the co-feature attraction on the Floyd Mayweather vs Deji Olatunji bill at the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai later tonight. However, Fury came in 6.8lb over the agreed light heavyweight limit.
As a result, Bamba went into re-negotiations with promoter Global Titans but was unable to reach an agreement for an improved deal leading to the fight being pulled. Speaking to Fred Talks Fighting, Bamba said: “Global Titans has cancelled my event due to a lack of being unable to come to a mutual agreement. I wasn’t given what I wanted, they have been telling people they offered me a whole bunch of things.
“Ultimately, when I come home and there’s a lot less to worry about I will be a lot more vocal about that. But at the end of the day, there were separate contracts for the weight like I’ve been stating which is not fair. I don’t know whose fault that is, I’m not placing blame on anybody.
“That’s all I can comment now, given what is going on, but Fury camp was trying to make it work with me and then all of a sudden a power move was played. We were both pretty much told to stop negotiations, they no longer cared, they weren’t willing to pay themselves and that’s where we are.”
Bamba went on to praise John Fury for being extremely respectful throughout the process and offered to face Fury in the United Kingdom. It is presently unclear whether Fury has been given a replacement opponent at this time.
