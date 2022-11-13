Fury vs Bamba cancelled as re-negotiations falter after weight miss

Paul Bamba has revealed that his fight against Tommy Fury has been cancelled after being unable to come to an agreement over a new deal with the promoters after Fury missed weight.

The pair were due to face each other in the co-feature attraction on the Floyd Mayweather vs Deji Olatunji bill at the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai later tonight. However, Fury came in 6.8lb over the agreed light heavyweight limit.

As a result, Bamba went into re-negotiations with promoter Global Titans but was unable to reach an agreement for an improved deal leading to the fight being pulled. Speaking to Fred Talks Fighting, Bamba said: “Global Titans has cancelled my event due to a lack of being unable to come to a mutual agreement. I wasn’t given what I wanted, they have been telling people they offered me a whole bunch of things.

“Ultimately, when I come home and there’s a lot less to worry about I will be a lot more vocal about that. But at the end of the day, there were separate contracts for the weight like I’ve been stating which is not fair. I don’t know whose fault that is, I’m not placing blame on anybody.