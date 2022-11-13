Gears of War Creator Hilariously Demands Chris Pratt Not Star In Movie

On the heels of the adaptation plans being announced, Gears of War creator Cliff Bleszinski has hilariously demanded Chris Pratt not star in the movie. The third-person shooter franchise primarily puts players in the shoes of Marcus Fenix, a skilled soldier in the Coalition of Ordered Governments who, along with his team, try to protect humanity from the subterranean reptilian race dubbed the Locust Horde on the planet of Sera. Multiple attempts at a Gears of War movie adaptation have floundered throughout the years, though the franchise is finally set to get its due in multiple new mediums thanks to Netflix.

Cliff Bleszinski recently took to Twitter to share his thoughts on Netflix’s in-development Gears of War franchise. Among his various posts regarding casting ideas for the projects, the video game creator hilariously demanded Chris Pratt not star in the movie. Check out the funny post below:

Why Audiences Have Turned On Chris Pratt

Though having become a hot talent thanks to Parks and Recreation and Guardians of the Galaxy, the past few years have seen Pratt fall out of favor with many audiences. The reasons why have varied, with some slamming him for a post about one of his children with Katherine Schwarzenegger, which some took as a slant against his and ex-wife Anna Faris’ preterm son, while others have criticized Pratt for reportedly being a member of the Zoe Church, which holds affiliations with the infamous Hillsong Church in Australia. Pratt has since come out in defense of his faith, confirming he wasn’t a member of either church, while his Guardians of the Galaxy writer/director James Gunn spoke out in defense of those calling for him to be recast in the MCU.

One of the bigger reasons audiences have turned on Pratt in recent years is his being cast in The Super Mario Bros. Movie as Nintendo’s iconic plumber, with many feeling his lack of Italian heritage to be a big concern. Many fears were subsequently confirmed with the release of the first Super Mario Bros. Movie trailer in early October, as fans of the video game franchise criticized the bit of audio heard of his performance as sounding like a lazy attempt to recreate Charles Martinet’s beloved vocal performance. Given the early negative response to his work as Mario in the animated film, it’s understandable why Bleszinski would be opposed to Pratt starring in any of the Gears of War adaptations in the works at Netflix.

Who Should Star In Netflix’s Gear Of War Projects

Though he may be against Chris Pratt starring in the franchise, Bleszinski has shared his own thoughts on who should star in the Gears of War adaptations, including either Dave Bautista or Karl Urban as Marcus Fenix, and calling for a Latino actor to play Dom. Bautista himself has frequently expressed his interest in starring in a Gears of War movie, even recently reposting an ad he starred in for Gears 5, which developed a character skin for Marcus based on the wrestler-turned-actor. Given Bautista is already set up at Netflix with Zack Snyder’s Army of the Dead franchise and Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, one could hope that he uses his pull with the streamer, and that they listen to Bleszinski and fans’ calls, to bring him on to one of the Gears of War adaptations in development.

