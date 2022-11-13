Global Data Center Automation Market Report 2022: Growth in Cloud Computing & Big Data Applications Drive Sector



2022-11-11 Copyright 2022 PR Newswire. All Rights Reserved2022-11-11 DUBLIN, Nov. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — The “Data Center Automation Market By Component, By Operating Environment, By End User: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering. New technologies are forcing data center providers to adopt innovative methods to increase efficiency, scalability, and reduce redundancy. There are several market trends such as increase in amount of data, growing number of users, and more cloud space that have highlighted increased use of data center facilities. Data center automation is implemented across various industries, namely IT & telecom, BFSI, government utilities, healthcare, energy, manufacturing, and others. The operating environment segment includes Windows operating system, Unix operating system, and Linux & other operating systems of the data center automation market. The key impacting factors of the data center automation market include applications across various industry verticals, higher energy efficiency, growing cloud computing, social media, online gaming, and big data applications. These factors have significantly contributed to growth of the data center automation market, and are anticipated to impact the market growth during forecast period. Key Benefits For Stakeholders This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the data center automation market analysis from 2020 to 2030 to identify the prevailing data center automation market opportunities.

The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

Porter’s five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

In-depth analysis of the data center automation market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global data center automation market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies. Key Market Segments By Component By Operating Environment Windows OS

Unix OS

Linux and other Open Source OS By End User BFSI

Retail

IT and telecom

Public sector and utilities

Energy

Manufacturing

Healthcare

Others By Region North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

U.K.

Germany

France

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

South Africa Key Market Players MICROSOFT CORPORATION

BMC SOFTWARE

BOXER PARENT COMPANY

CHEF SOFTWARE

CISCO SYSTEMS

CITRIX SYSTEMS

HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE COMPANY

VMWARE

PUPPET LABS, INC.

ServiceNow, Inc.

IBM Key findings of the Study On the basis of component, in 2020, the solution segment dominated the data center automation market size. However, the services segment is expected to exhibit significant growth during the forecast period.

Depending on industry vertical, the BFSI segment generated highest revenue in 2020 of the data center automation market share.

On the basis of operating environment segment, the windows segment generated highest revenue in 2020. However, linux and other open-source OS segment is expected to exhibit significant growth during the forecast period

On the basis of region, the data center automation industry was dominated by North America in 2020. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness significant growth in the upcoming years.

in 2020. However, is expected to witness significant growth in the upcoming years. Some of the key data center automation industry players profiled in the report include VMware, Inc., BMC Software, Cisco Systems, Inc., IBM Corp., Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Microsoft Corp., Puppet, Citrix Systems, Inc., ServiceNow, Inc., and Chef Software, Inc. This study includes data center automation market share, trends, data center automation market analysis, and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets. Key Topics Covered: CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

CHAPTER 4: DATA CENTER AUTOMATION MARKET, BY COMPONENT

CHAPTER 5: DATA CENTER AUTOMATION MARKET, BY OPERATING ENVIRONMENT

CHAPTER 6: DATA CENTER AUTOMATION MARKET, BY END USER

CHAPTER 7: DATA CENTER AUTOMATION MARKET, BY REGION

CHAPTER 8: COMPANY LANDSCAPE

