Hamza Yassin’s Strictly success astounds Animal Park co-star Ben Fogle

Hamza Yassin, 32, impressed the Strictly Come Dancing judges once again on Saturday night when he took to the dance floor with his professional partner, Jowita Przystał, 28, to perform an electric Couple’s Choice routine dedicated to his African heritage.
The wildlife cameraman scored three 10s from the judges and burst into tears after hearing their gushing comments.
Motsi Mabuse, who grew up in South Africa, was also in floods of tears as she commended Hamza, sobbing : “I never in my life thought I would see this on Strictly Come Dancing.”
So far, Hamza has received the most 10s out of any of the celebrities in this series, with his highest scoring dance being his colourful Samba to Ecuador by Sash! in Week Four.
His success on the dance floor came as a surprise to many, including his co-star Ben Fogle.
In an exclusive interview with Express.co.uk, the 49-year-old adventurer praised Hamza for his “brilliant” routines as he also shared his thoughts on his fellow co-presenter, Helen Skelton, 39.
Ben said: “Strictly brings a smile to everyone’s faces and I think everyone needs a smile in these times where there is heaviness all around.
“I have been watching with the family and supporting both of them. I think it’s the first year I’ve had two people that I know very well and I think they are both doing brilliantly.
“I expected Helen to do very well, but Hamza has really surprised me.
He continued: “He is the perfect contestant for Strictly because it’s someone that, if you watch Countryfile or Animal Park of course you will know exactly who he is, but I love the fact that has been introduced to a whole new audience who I hope will be charmed by him.
“He is a very good man. He is the kind of celebrity role model that I would like my children to kind of aspire to.
“He loves nature, he loves the outdoors, he’s game for a laugh and with Strictly, you have to be game!”
As for whether he would take on the BBC ballroom himself, he replied defiantly: “Some people take themselves too seriously, and by the way, that’s not the reason why I won’t do Strictly, I just don’t want to horrify everyone.
“I’m very happy to laugh at myself, I’m very happy for people to laugh at me, but I’ll probably find a different discipline rather than waltzing around a dancefloor.”
