Hardest Wordle words – Did you solve the toughest teasers of 2022

Ever since The New York Times purchased exclusive rights to Wordle at the end of January, fans have been convinced that the daily puzzles are getting harder. Yes, there are occasional tap-ins that we’re comfortably able to solve in two or three guesses, but more often than not, the teasers are taking us to the wire. And then there are the really difficult Wordle puzzles, including one word with an almost 50% failure rate.

According to research carried out by the I’m-a-Puzzle website (based on data gathered on Twitter), PARER caused Wordle fans the most problems in 2022.

PARER – which is a short blade used to peel fruit and vegetables – is the word with the highest failure rate in Wordle. A whopping 48% of players failed to find the answer for the September 16 puzzle.

The second hardest word of 2022 is FOYER, ending thousands of winning streaks with a 26% failure rate.

Perhaps surprisingly, CATCH is listed as the third hardest word, followed by WATCH.The high failure rate probably has something to do with the fact that there are quite a few words ending in ‘ATCH’.

Featuring three uses of the letter ‘M’, recent teaser MUMMY ranked fifth in the list, followed by CATER and COYLY.

TRITE, FOUND and TACIT round out the list of the ten hardest Wordle words of 2022.