Harry ‘at odds’ with Netflix as Sussexes want cuts made to docuseries

With no content yet released on the streaming service, Prince Harry is now reportedly “at odds” with Netflix bosses over the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s highly-anticipated forthcoming docu-series.

According to The Sun, the Duke and Duchess are still seeking to make changes to the docu-series, particularly following the death of Harry’s grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, in September.

The couple secured the deal for the streaming service to film their family life in the US.

A lot of the filming for the docu-series took place before the death of the Queen and this has prompted Harry and Meghan to ask for “extensive cuts” to be made.

A source reportedly told The Sun that Harry “simply does not want” the series coming out “before Christmas”.

