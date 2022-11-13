Harry & Meghan ‘unlikely’ to join royals at Sandringham for Christmas





Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are “unlikely” to join the Royal Family at the Sandringham country retreat for their first Christmas without Queen Elizabeth II, it has been claimed. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex quit life as working members of the Royal Family in the early part of 2020 when they moved from the UK to instead live in the US. They were last publicly together in the UK in September to attend charitable events, before later attending the state funeral of the Queen.

King Charles III is understood to have invited Harry and Meghan to Sandringham for Christmas, but it is now looking likely the couple will not be making the trans-Atlantic trip. A source close to the King told MailOnline: “They are unlikely to attend.” The Queen died on September 8 at her Balmoral estate in Scotland, with her eldest son Charles later becoming the new monarch as he was next in line to the throne. It will be the first he hosts the annual Royal Family gathering and the Christmas break at the country retreat in Norfolk.

The Prince and Princess of Wales, along with their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, will be there. They will be staying at nearby Amber Hall in Norfolk, which was the home they were given by the Queen. Several other members of the Royal Family are expected to join the Kin and hius wife the Queen Consort on their walk to church on Christmas morning. Sandringham has been where members of the Royal Family have gathered for Christmas and New Year since 1988.

The COVID pandemic sweeping through the country forced a change in that annual routine over the last few years. This Christmas, the royals are expected to celebrate Christmas at the Norfolk estate as they come together for their first Christmas since the death of the Queen. But the festive gathering comes just over two weeks before the long-awaited release of Harry’sbook, Spare, amid fears it could contain attacks against the Royal Family. MORE TO FOLLOW…

