Harry’s memoir interviews should be ‘postponed’ claims astrologer

“All the star signs divide into Earth, Air, Fire and Water, and when someone has many planets from one element, this person will relate more to that specific element, so Prince Harry is quite ‘Earthy’.”

According to Inbaal, the planet Jupiter will ensure Harry’s release date will be “lucky with money”.

She commented: “Another interesting point in Harry’s chart is the planet Jupiter, the planet of growth and finances. This is in Capricorn as well, which means he’s lucky with money, good at earning it and generous towards others with it. Jupiter is a planet of luck, so Capricorn season is lucky for him.

“When the book is initially released, it is during the final few days of a few astrological ‘retrogrades’. When a planet appears to be going backwards in the sky, we say that it is ‘retrograde’, and it is a time of challenges, specific to that planet. On the day of the book’s release, three planets are in retrograde.”

