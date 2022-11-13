Here’s Why Daniel Kaluuya Wasn’t In “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

🚨This story contains spoilers for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.🚨
While most of Black Panther‘s original characters made a return for the sequel, one of them was noticeably missing: W’Kabi.
You know, Okoye’s husband who sided with Killmonger? The one she was quite literally ready to kill to protect Wakanda? Yeah, him.
Ryan Coogler was asked why Daniel Kaluuya‘s character didn’t make an appearance in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and he had a pretty solid answer.
He told CinemaBlend, “He’s basically banished, but still within Wakanda’s borders, if that makes sense. It’s one line that refers to him still being alive.”
Back in July, Daniel said about keeping his absence a secret, “If I said anything, people would be really disappointed. That’s how I feel about it. I think people will be disappointed. They don’t want to be spoiled. They’re surprised in whatever will happen. That’s what was amazing about the first one.”
W’Kabi doesn’t make appearances in Avengers: Infinity War or Avengers: Endgame either. But since we know he’s still around, hopefully, we’ll see Daniel as W’Kabi again.
