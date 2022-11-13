Hidden meaning behind Anne’s first engagement ring – worth £10,000

“Instead, Princess Anne opted for more subtle engagement rings with unique detailing and meaningful symbolism.

“Princess Diana also famously had a blue sapphire ring, which is now in the hands of Kate Middleton, while the late Queen was frequently seen sporting the gemstone on her famous brooches.

“It’s clear the Royal Family are huge fans of sapphires, a stone which is traditionally believed to attract abundance and blessings.

“Historically it has been used to protect against negative energies, as well as calm the mind, strengthen intuition, and invite spiritual clarity, so it’s no wonder the royal ladies love them.”

