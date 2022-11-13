How long is Yellowstone on tonight? (Nov. 13, 2022)

It seems like forever since we last caught up with the Duttons, but that’s all about to change tonight! Tonight Yellowstone returns for its fifth season, a season that promises to bring a lot of change to the Duttons’ lives… and one that also promises to be the show’s biggest yet!

Just what awaits us tonight in the season 5 premiere? Here’s how Paramount Network describes the first two episodes of the new season which will make up tonight’s super-sized premiere:

John Dutton is sworn in as Governor of Montana. As John settles into the powers of his new office, he makes bold moves to protect the Yellowstone from his opponents. The bunkhouse and the Duttons enjoy the Governor’s ball.

Now that we’ve looked at what’s ahead tonight on Yellowstone, it’s time to answer the burning questions surrounding tonight’s episode!

When does Yellowstone season 5 start?

If you’re hoping to watch Yellowstone live tonight, you’ll want to make sure you’re settled in on your couch by the time the episode kicks off at 8/7c on Paramount Network. Fun fact, if you’re unable to watch the premiere live you can also look forward to an encore presentation of the premiere coming your way at 10:30/9:30c.

How long is the Yellowstone season 5 premiere on tonight?

While most episodes of Yellowstone tend to come in around the one-hour mark, Paramount Network is going big with tonight’s season 5 premiere event! Tonight, Paramount Network will be bringing fans two episodes as part of a super-sized premiere that will keep fans glued to their seats for more than two hours!

Tonight’s season 5 premiere will begin at 8/7c and will have a runtime of 2 hours and 28-minutes! That’s right, tonight’s premiere is going to be almost 2 hours and 30 minutes long, which suggests the fire episodes of the season will cover a lot of ground.